D.he Vienna talks to restore the nuclear deal with Iran have been postponed for a week. Until then, according to the Russian delegation, experts from the participating countries should work on the formulation of texts. In the Austrian capital, five powers (Russia, China, Great Britain, France, Germany) are negotiating with Iran about the conditions under which the country should again comply with its nuclear obligations from the 2015 agreement (JCPOA) and at the same time the American sanctions should be lifted.

The United States is represented at the venue and is in constant communication with the five powers. Since the former American President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran refuses to speak directly to the American negotiators for the time being, although the new President Joe Biden wants to return to the agreement.

Russian diplomat “cautiously optimistic”

The status of the negotiations was assessed differently on Saturday after a high-ranking round of talks. The Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov expressed himself on Twitter “cautiously optimistic” and spoke of “undeniable progress”. Diplomats from the three European powers, on the other hand, pointed out that there was still a lot to do and that there was little time left for it. “Against this background, we would have hoped for more progress this week.” At least it was to be welcomed that the negotiations took place in a serious and concentrated atmosphere, regardless of external disturbances. The fact that concrete work is being done on texts can be seen as a favorable sign of a possible success of the negotiations. On the other hand, the Europeans said that an understanding was still pending on the most difficult issues.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Weekdays at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

The Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghdschi said the Vienna talks “have of course slowed down a bit”. But there is still progress. The Europeans felt that success was not certain, but it was still possible. How complicated the external framework makes the talks became apparent on Saturday: First, the representatives of the five powers met with the Americans in a palace made available by the Austrian government. Then they met with the Iranians. Then the postponement was announced, probably for next Friday.