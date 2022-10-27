Home page politics

+++ 2:13 p.m.: The Russian leadership has denied reports that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has allegedly offered talks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “There was no specific message in this case – there was no question of that,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of statements by the President of the West African country of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló. In Moscow, Embálo only offered to convey Putin’s position during his next visit to Kyiv.

At a press conference with Zelenskyj in Kyiv on Wednesday evening (October 26), Embaló said that Putin had shown himself ready for talks. The President of Guinea-Bissau currently also runs the business of the West African economic zone Ecowas. In Moscow and Kyiv, he worked primarily to ensure that Ukrainian grain exports continue under the supervision of the United Nations and Turkey. Russia threatens not to extend the program.

Does not want to talk to Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Archive image) © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Russia threatens to shoot down US satellites

Update from Thursday, October 27, 12:53 p.m.: Russia has threatened to attack commercial US satellites if they continue to be used to transmit data to Kyiv in the Ukraine war. Konstantin Vorontsov, a representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry at the United Nations, complained that the US’s use of civilian satellites in military conflicts is a dangerous trend mugAccording to the report on Thursday night (October 27th).

“The quasi-civilian infrastructure could thus become a legitimate target for a counterattack,” Vorontsov warned. The West is thus putting civil space travel, but also many social and economic projects on earth, at risk.

In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, satellite images play an important role in reconnaissance. A number of Western countries are making data available to Kyiv for its defence. Since Russia’s satellite network, for its part, is less dense, Ukraine has a partial information advantage here. Russia is quite capable of hitting satellites in space. In November last year, Russia shot down one of its own discarded satellites with a laser weapon, causing international outrage.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia is allegedly recruiting “murderers and rapists”

First report from Thursday, October 27th: Kyiv – According to Ukrainian sources, Russia is recruiting in the course of the partial mobilization numerous prison inmatesto fight in the war with Ukraine. “According to available information, representatives of private military campaigns are recruiting prisoners in the Ulyanovsk correctional facility,” the military general staff wrote on Facebook. Most prisoners are “murderers, rapists and drug dealers”.

Meanwhile, according to authorities, a power plant in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia was attacked by a drone. This was announced by the head of the city, Mikhail Raswoschaejew. During the night attack, a transformer was set on fire, but it was not connected to the grid at the time. No one was injured, and there were no effects on the port city’s power supply. The drone was intercepted as it approached the power plant, the city manager wrote on Telegram. Sevastopol is important as the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian tank farm is on fire

There have been several explosions in military installations and drone attacks on the peninsula, which has been claimed by Russia since 2014. Ukraine does not officially commit to this. But the incidents suggest that Kyiv has the ability to attack far behind the front lines.

According to media reports, a fuel depot in the Russian-controlled city of Shakhtarsk in the Donbass went up in flames on Wednesday (October 26). The city is about 50 kilometers from the front east of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army repeatedly attacks Russian supply lines with long-range Himar rocket launchers from the USA. (with agencies)