Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

split

While fighting in the Ukraine war continues, Russia and Ukraine want to meet for new peace negotiations in Turkey.

+++ 9.45 p.m.: The government in Kyiv has announced that it will “thoroughly” examine the question of neutrality demanded by Russia in the negotiations on Ukraine’s future. This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with several independent Russian media outlets on Sunday. “This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being thoroughly examined.”

According to the United States, Russia plans to change its tactics in the war against Ukraine. As opposed to the United States NATO envoy Julianne Smith CNN explained, there is still no evidence for this thesis. But since Putin’s presumed goal of taking Kyiv in a few days has been missed, Smith says he assumes that Russia will reassess the situation. However, the US envoy ruled out that the Kremlin would in future limit its efforts to the Donbass region.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a destroyed Russian army vehicle. The peace negotiations are to be continued in Turkey. © afp

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv send envoys to Turkey

Update, 8:12 p.m.: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized US President Joe Biden’s comments towards Vladimir Putin before the start of personal negotiations in the Ukraine war. Biden had described the Russian President as a “butcher”, among other things. These words would limit the chance of “normalizing the dialogue that is so badly needed now”.

First report: Moscow/Kyiv – Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a new round of negotiations to end the Ukraine war. They will meet on Monday (March 28th, 2022) for talks in Turkey. “During today’s video conference talks, it was decided to hold the next round in person in Turkey from March 28 to 30,” Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia said on Sunday (March 27, 2022) on the online network Facebook.

The negotiators of Ukraine and Russia had already met in Turkey on March 10 for negotiations in the Ukraine war. At the invitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan* they had met in Antalya. At the time, however, the parties in Turkey could not agree on a ceasefire. The fighting for Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv had only continued with even greater severity.

Ukraine war: Next negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place again in Turkey

As early as Friday (March 25, 2022), Vladimir Medinsky, chief negotiator for Russian President Vladimir Putin, declared that the negotiations were not making any progress on the central issues. “The positions agree on secondary points. But we are not making any progress on the main political issues, ”said Medinski, according to Russian news agencies.

According to the dpa news agency, Moscow continues to insist on the neutrality, demilitarization and “denazification” of Ukraine. The Kremlin is also demanding recognition of the sovereignty of Russian-occupied Crimea and recognition of the independence of the two pro-Russian “republics” in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. In Luhansk, the separatist leadership had announced a referendum to decide whether the breakaway areas should be annexed to Russia.

Ukraine conflict: Ukraine complains that negotiations with Russia are “very difficult”

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also described the negotiations with Russia in the Ukraine war as “very difficult”. The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj demands a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and refuses to give up the areas in the east of the country. According to Kuleba, the most important thing is “first and foremost a ceasefire, security guarantees and the territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

In the past, Zelenskyy had repeatedly called for personal negotiations with Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war. Putin has so far consistently remained silent about his willingness to hold such a meeting*. (dil/dpa) As a mediator in the Ukraine war, Erdogan senses his chance*: The role could secure power for the Turkish President. *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA