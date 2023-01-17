Home page politics

From: Helena Gries, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Moritz Serif, Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow

Several NATO countries want to supply battle tanks to Ukraine. Moscow is unimpressed. Meanwhile, Turkey wants to build a humanitarian corridor.

+++ 8 p.m.: After the USA and Germany, the Netherlands is now considering providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system. “We intend to go along with what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

He also discussed this with the Chancellor in the morning Olaf Scholz (SPD) discussed, added Rutte. The Dutch head of government referred to the Russian airstrike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, which killed more than 40 civilians over the weekend. “These are horrible images and I think it reinforces our determination to stay with Ukraine even more,” Rutte said.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Kissinger for Ukrainian NATO membership

+++ 7.25 p.m.: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is in favor of Ukraine joining NATO in view of the Russian war of aggression: “Before this war I was against Ukraine’s membership of NATO because I feared that that would set the process in motion would be set, which we are now experiencing,” said the 99-year-old on Tuesday in the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He now believes that the idea of ​​a “neutral Ukraine” no longer makes sense. The western defense alliance will therefore give the country guarantees for membership after peace talks.

Russia is unlikely to be able to win the Ukraine war by conventional means, Kissinger continued. The US should continue its military support to Ukraine until there is a prospect of a ceasefire. But there should be no war between the allies and Russia itself. Moscow must have the prospect of becoming part of the international system again.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Medvedev criticizes the tank discussion in Davos

+++ 4:51 p.m.: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, considers it shameful that participants at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos are discussing tank supplies to Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian state news agency mug.

“It is a shameful situation, to say the least. The forum in Davos is discussing… tank supplies to Ukraine,” he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. “We used to discuss other things in Davos. For example, about the economy and things like that,” Medvedev noted. According to him, “It is good that neither Russian nor Chinese businessmen are present this time.”

Duda solicits support for tank deliveries

+++ 2:17 p.m.: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Polish President Andrzej Duda campaigned for support for the idea of ​​supplying Western-style main battle tanks to Kyiv. According to the PAP agency, the 50-year-old said on Tuesday that there was hope that the latest attempt to hand over Polish Leopard tanks would open a “new chapter in military aid” for Ukraine.

Defense ministers want to meet

+++ 11.51 a.m.: The defense ministers of several European countries want to meet in Estonia ahead of new talks in Ramstein about Western military aid for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. At a meeting on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the Estonian military base in Tapa, the Baltic EU and NATO states, Great Britain and several other countries want to present their latest aid packages for Kyiv. These also included “heavy weapons that Ukraine needs to counter Russian aggression,” the Defense Ministry in Tallinn said on Tuesday.

Ukraine war: exchange is imminent

Update from Tuesday, January 17, 8:40 a.m.: An exchange of people is said to be imminent in the Ukraine war. According to Şeref Malkoç, Turkey’s ombudsman, there is an exchange list with around 800 people on the Ukrainian side and around 200 on the Russian side. Report CNN Turk according to the Turkey to open a “humanitarian corridor” for the wounded and the elderly, as well as for women and children. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meanwhile spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and again offered to mediate in talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Baerbock: Check suspicion of genocide by Russia

+++ 6.20 p.m.: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken out in favor of examining the suspicion of genocide in view of the Russian attacks on Ukraine and its infrastructure. “In view of this brutality, in view of the war crimes and the systematic crimes, in view of the crimes against humanity, we have to see to what extent this does not also take the form of genocide,” said the Green politician on Monday (January 16) during a joint appearance with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in The Hague. She had previously met with representatives of the International Criminal Court.

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the US for Patriot training

+++ 5.20 p.m.: While Germany continues to argue about the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, a new phase of military support has begun in the USA. About 100 soldiers from Ukraine have landed in the United States to be trained on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. That reports a Fox News-Reporter on Twitter. In addition to main battle tanks, the Patriot system is considered a possible game changer in the Ukraine war.

Tank deliveries to Ukraine: pressure on Germany is growing

+++ 3.39 p.m.: International pressure on Germany to supply battle tanks to Ukraine is growing. Before new talks about Western military aid, which are to take place on Friday at the US base in Ramstein, several decision-makers commented on the cautious role of the federal government. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Reinsalu said on Estonian radio on Monday: “For Germany, the decision to provide offensive weapons has particular political weight. But the paradigm has to change so that Ukraine can not only defend itself, but gain the upper hand.”

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg spoke to the Handelsblatt on the topic. When asked whether Germany needed to move now, he replied: “We are in a crucial phase of the war. We see fierce fighting. It is therefore important that we equip Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win. ”Poland’s Prime Minister Morawiecki also called on the federal government around Olaf Scholz to end the hesitant action (see update from 11.27 a.m.).

+++ 1:02 p.m.: In view of the planned delivery of main battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia is unimpressed. “These tanks are burning and will burn,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (January 16). According to him, the long-discussed arms deliveries do not change anything about Russia’s military approach. “The military special operation will continue,” he said. The plans would “only prolong this story”. So far, Great Britain and Poland had announced that they would supply battle tanks to Ukraine.

Dispute over tank deliveries: Morawiecki travels to Berlin for talks

Update from Monday, January 16, 11:27 a.m.: Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to make the delivery of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine a topic during his visit to Berlin. He confirmed this before leaving on Monday. The important thing is to stop hesitancy and focus on real support, he said. He wants to talk to representatives of various parties about this.

Poland had already announced last week that it wanted to deliver Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine itself. However, Germany also plays a key role here, since the military equipment is produced here. Morawiecki admitted that Berlin would therefore first have to approve a Polish delivery to third parties.

First report from Monday, January 16, 10:05 a.m.: Kyiv/Berlin – The pressure on the federal government to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine is growing. Only recently was France advanced in the supply of armored personnel carriers, whereupon Germany followed suit. Now it is the British who are putting the remaining NATO partners under pressure. In just 14 weeks, Great Britain wants to send Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the war-torn country to fight against Russia To defend. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to “encourage allies” to launch their planned 2023 support for Ukraine “as soon as possible for maximum impact.”

Tanks for Ukraine: CDU politician calls for the return of tanks from Qatar

In Germany, the discussion about the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks is further fueled by this initiative. Over the weekend, the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev urgently appealed to the federal government to initiate the relevant processes quickly. However, the armaments group Rheinmetall pointed out that it would take about a year to repair old Leopard 2 tanks.

The CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter is therefore looking elsewhere for military equipment. He is now demanding the return of tanks that were delivered by Germany to Qatar for use in Ukraine, as he says Süddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday. This is not the Leopard 2, but an anti-aircraft tank of the Qatar type. “The cheetah has proven itself in action,” said Kiesewetter. “We should do everything that can contribute to Ukraine’s victory.” (vbu with dpa / afp)