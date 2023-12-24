Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

Is peace possible for Israel and Gaza? Egypt is apparently working on an initiative – and is first talking to the terrorist group leaders.

Cairo/Tel Aviv – Negotiations on the Gaza war are apparently continuing in Egypt: According to media reports, a delegation from the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad has arrived there for talks. Meanwhile, Egypt's government appears to have a multi-stage plan to end the War in Israel Developed.

War in Israel: Terror group leader travels to Egypt – shortly after the Hamas leader

The state-affiliated Egyptian television station Al Kahira News reported on Sunday (December 24) on X (formerly Twitter) that leader Ziad Al-Nakhaleh was also there. The Islamic Jihad group took part in the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th and, according to its own statements, also kidnapped hostages to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas-Leader Ismail Hanija had previously been to Egypt for talks with a delegation. According to Arab media, he returned to Qatar on Saturday. He is one of Hamas' most important leaders and lives in Qatar.

Egyptian peace plan for Israel and Gaza: Apparently planned for three phases

Egypt's peace plan is based on a report by the Saudi broadcaster Ashark News initially to a two-week ceasefire. During this time there should also be 40 in Gaza Strip held hostages are released. In return, Israel should release 120 Palestinian prisoners. On both sides these should include women, children under 18 and older, sick people. The broadcaster cited unnamed “informed sources”.

This December 24 photo purports to show the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the town of Rafah in southern Gaza. © IMAGO/Yasser Qudih

The second phase is about establishing a national Palestinian dialogue under the auspices of Egypt. The aim is to “end the division” and form a technocratic government, it said. This passage refers to the rivalry between the two largest Palestinian groups, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah and the Islamist Hamas.

The third phase envisages a complete ceasefire and a comprehensive agreement on the exchange of hostages and prisoners. Ultimately, the plan reportedly calls for a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, all displaced persons must be allowed to return to their places of residence.

Hamas negotiations behind the Gaza leaders' backs? Netanyahu laments “difficult tomorrow”

So far there has been no official reaction from Egypt or Hamas to the report. With the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the USA, Israel and the Islamist Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza war lasting several days at the end of November, which led to the release of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

According to reports, the exiled Hamas political leadership is already holding talks behind the backs of the two Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, Jihia Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, about how the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will be governed after the end of the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a “difficult tomorrow” on Sunday in light of 14 Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip. At the same time he predicted a war that would last a long time. Since the Hamas attack on October 7th, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed, Israel's army has suffered a total of at least 486 soldiers killed, around a third of them since the ground offensive in the coastal strip began on October 27th. The Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip speaks of 20,258 killed and 53,688 injured on the Palestinian side. (fn/dpa)