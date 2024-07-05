Mossad chief David Barnea reportedly left alone for Doha to meet with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to discuss a proposed deal for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and a truce agreement with Hamas. The Times of Israel reported this, quoting news from Kan. According to the network, which cites high-level Israeli officials, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Nitzan Alon, who is participating in the IDF talks, did not accompany Barnea. In a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden said that “it is time to close the hostage deal.” Hamas spokesman Ahmed Abdel Hadi, on the other hand, does not appear confident.