Al-Arabiya: Israel begins hostage negotiations with Palestinian militants

Tel Aviv has begun negotiations with representatives of Palestinian radical organizations about the fate of Israeli hostages captured during an attack on Israeli territory near the Gaza Strip. About it reports Al-Arabiya TV channel.

It is noted that the negotiations are taking place in the city of Ofakim in southern Israel. At the moment, we know of 35 captured Israeli military and civilians who have already been transported to the Gaza Strip.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas fired rockets into Israel, announcing the start of a military operation. According to the press service of the Israel Defense Forces, an air raid alert was declared in the central and southern parts of the country, as well as in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas.