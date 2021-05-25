Amid questions to the Government for not having closed a contract with Pfizer to obtain its vaccine against the coronavirus and the announcement of legal actions by President Alberto Fernández against Patricia Bullrich, the president of the PRO ratified her statements against the Government, although she clarified that “They did not ask for bribes” from the North American company.

In the last hours, Bullrich had accused to the former Minister of Health Ginés González García for asking for bribes to close the contract for the arrival of these vaccines to the country.

Through a brief statement, Pfizer indicated that it had not received requests for bribes from the Government “in any moment” of the negotiation that has been frustrated until now.

The president announced that he will denounce Bullrich in court and his legal representative will be Gregorio Dalbón, Cristina Kirchner’s controversial lawyer.

This Tuesday, the PRO leader reaffirmed her sayings: “Here the President should analyze and make trial of those who did not sign a contract which meant that Argentina did not have 14 million vaccines, which means that 8 million are missing to complete the vaccines for those over 60 years of age “.

On Pfizer’s denial, Bullrich clarified: “He’s right because Pfizer was not asked for bribes. Pfizer was asked that to sign the contract there had to be a national counterpart. The matrix of the way Kirchnerism works is this. I’ll give you a Cristóbal López, a Lázaro Baez, someone who guarantees me that I’m going to have a part in this. “

“What the minister does [Ginés González García] is to ask a company to participate. This intermediary that I have been raising for a long time and now the President got angry, but I have been saying it for months and he does not listen … If I am President and I have a crisis and the country is closed, I call the Minister of Health every holy day to ask him why the contract is not signed, “said Bullrich in dialogue with Rivadavia radio.

“At that time, it was thought that with the AstraZeneca we were going to be Gardel and Le Pera. We were not. Because the AstraZeneca got stuck, had problems and breaches“, chicaneó.

Syringes with the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 at a vaccination center in Paris. AP Photo.

In relation to the complaints against him, Bullrich stated that he does not have to “defend himself against anything.” And he pointed out: “The National Government has to explain why vaccines were not bought. I do not have any judicial strategy, I am going to tell the truth, which is that the vaccine is not“.

“I have all the necessary information, so I asked the president that if he wants to know the truth, I did not accuse myself but rather investigate those who did not bring the vaccine. That he looks inside his government, there are those responsible, “he remarked.

In addition, the former Minister of Security pointed to the Government VIP vaccinated when remembering that Pfizer vaccines “have a GPS.” In that sense, he said: “Imagine the level of control and that GPS going to all the VIP places where people were vaccinated. Pfizer would have made the mechanism of vaccine partitioning, among other things”.

Finally, Bullrich sent a message to the President: “Quote me. I am going to the Government House today and I explain so that you can put all the officials who prevented Argentina from having those 14 million vaccines today. the President has to concentrate. Don’t chase someone who tells you the truth. Go and find. And if they lied to him and he allowed himself to be lied to and did not worry about the importance of having those vaccines, he is also responsible. “

Dark negotiation

On the government’s failed negotiation with Pfizer, Bullrich explained that “there was a possibility of advance purchase of the vaccine, which did not have any country and at that time we were at the forefront of science. “

He also pointed out that the Government’s negotiations with Pfizer last year, “which put us at the forefront of the countries,” began to “enter a dark area and less and less understandable. “

“I reconstructed all the data and conversations, and I have spoken with all the necessary people to arrive at these conclusions. I’ve got everything set up on a schedule of why things happened, “he added about his complaint.

In addition, he remarked that “Pfizer was not asking for a change in the law, it was only asking for a surety insurance, the same thing that he asked any of the more than 80 countries that are using this vaccine. “

Patricia Bullrich again aimed against Ginés González García and Alberto Fernández.

“They are the safeguards that also has the Sputnik or any vaccine that in an experimental stage comes out on the market without the maturation time that a vaccine has to have, said Bullrich.

“There they begin to give a series of excuses. The reality is that Ginés González García demands that there be an Argentine counterpart being quite contradictory because Pfizer Argentina has existed for many years, “added the PRO leader.

“The explanations they gave were always embarrassing. There was no need to change the law. Here those who have to explain what step are the President, Ginés, the second [de González García], who is now a minister, and all those who participated, including an official named Terragona, directly linked to Sigman, “Bullrich listed.

LGP