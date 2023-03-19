The negotiations to define the price of corn and wheat of the autumn-winter cycle they were stuck because the leaders of the producers they did not accept the one being raised by the officials of the Secretariat of Rural Development (Seder) and Food Security of Mexico (Segalmex). And it is that none of the grains reaches 7 thousand pesos per tonwhich for the producers is irretrievable.

This is the result of the meetings that the leaders of the producers held during the week with the officials of the dependencies related to agriculture in Mexico City, and in which they included the senators. The leaders did not accept the price because They demand a price of 7,000 pesos per ton for corn and 8,000 for wheat.

Only if the federal government channels support resources so that grains reach that price will producers be able to have a profit margin. Otherwise, the most they could get is to come out “tables”. Thus, at least in corn, the objective of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of being self-sufficient would not be being met because for the next cycle many producers would not plant that crop. The federal government encouraged them to plant corn, but now they are dealing with correspondence.

The good thing is that negotiations are still open. There is openness to dialogue, which is why the country men are waiting for a reconsideration from the President of the Republic, who is the one who makes the decisions. They will exhaust the talks before taking other pressure actions who are willing to undertake them. This is valid as long as they do not affect third parties. The last word is held by the government of the 4T.

