The suspension is due to the veto of the French Government Reuters

The French giant of the commercial distribution Carrefour and the Canadian Couche-Tard announced this Saturday that they had “interrupted” their negotiations for a possible merger after the veto of the French Government. The two will, however, have their discussions on “operational partnership opportunities”.

Among these possible cooperation strategies, both mentioned the distribution of fuel, joint purchases or the distribution of products in common markets.

The French government on Friday put a “clear and final” veto on Couche-Tard’s proposal to buy Carrefour.

The Canadian group, which specializes in gas stations, on Wednesday proposed to the French distribution giant a “friendly” purchase offer worth 16,000 million euros (about 20,000 million dollars at current exchange rates).

Couche-Tard is a group with a turnover of just over 54,000 million dollars (annual fiscal year 2019/2020), a specialist in gas station networks (more than 70% of its sales) and small-format stores.