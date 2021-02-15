In the midst of farewell to former president Carlos Menem, who for a decade managed the Justicialist Party at his discretion and convenience, Alberto Fernández was heading this afternoon to rally behind his figure the main actors of the ruling party to preside over the party from next month , a sign of party solidarity to shore up their leadership and unify positions.

With José Luis Gioja, current president of the PJ, isolated almost without symptoms at his home in San Juan after being infected with coronavirus, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, the conversations with the different sectors had been placed on his shoulder before stamping the signatures and presenting the guarantees at the headquarters on Matheu Street, where the attorney-in-fact Jorge Landau was waiting from early on. At 23.59 the deadline expires for the presentation of the lists. Then it will be time for challenges. And on March 20, finally, the elections.

Earlier they had come to the Buenos Aires headquarters Alessandra minnicelli, wife of former minister Julio de Vido, and Gabriel mariotto, two of the representatives of the list with which Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá intends to challenge, and negotiate, to which he is nominating Alberto Fernández.

Last November, after the party elections and the endorsement presentation schedule were postponed, the President and the governor agreed that once the Electoral Board approved the payroll that is applying to San Luis – the analysis period expires towards the end of this week – they would negotiate a unit list.

This is what Rodríguez Saá intends, who is running with the list “Azul y Blanca Fuerza Argentina” together with a group of leaders who were part of the most orthodox Kirchnerism in the last decade. Like De Vido, Mariotto and Minnicelli, as well as Ana Jaramillo, from the University of Lanús, and Horacio Ghilini, a teacher unionist. Although the most controversial presence is that of Milagro Sala, candidate for first vice president of the PJ, despite not being affiliated.

This morning, the Jujuy leader, who received a severe setback during the week of the Supreme Court, asked the Casa Rosada to proceed to pardon her: “Alberto Fernández should pardon not only me, but all the companions.” The insistence of Sala and part of the hard Kirchnerism puts the President in trouble.

Until after 3 pm, Landau and his collaborators waited on Matheu Street for the presentation of guarantees of the official list. By midmorning, Minnicelli and Mariotto had already done it: they came with 9 boxes with about 85 thousand guarantees, as they trusted. High PJ sources assured Clarion However, there are serious doubts about the legality of said presentation, something that Rodríguez Saá’s ranks reject.

In that sense, since Casa Rosada and La Cámpora trust in their original plan: the confirmation of a single list with Fernández as head and all sectors of the Frente de Todos, including trade unionism. It was part of the menu that was discussed at lunch fifteen days ago at Santiago Cafiero’s office, and which was attended by the head of state, Sergio Massa, De Pedro and Máximo Kirchner.

For example, a group of mayors of Greater Buenos Aires were meeting late in the afternoon in an office in the City, locked in the last negotiations. Later will come the discussions by the leadership of the Buenos Aires PJ, reserved for the head of the Frente de Todos block in the Lower House, which arouses suspicions in part of the leadership led by a sector of the communal leaders of the suburbs. And the postponed bid in the Argentine Federation of Municipalities (FAM), for which they are fighting Fernando Espinoza and Juan Zabaleta, one of the favorites of the Casa Rosada.

The idea of ​​enthroning Alberto Fernandez As a party head in the national PJ, it began to take shape in the middle of last year, in the midst of the pandemic, and it crystallized with more evidence in the act of the CGT in October, on Loyalty Day.

That afternoon, Cristina Kirchner was absent. The same as today, at least formally. Last year, with the two letters that she published, first for the 10th anniversary of the death of Néstor Kirchner and then towards December, with harsh criticism of the Supreme Court, the vice president demonstrated that she does not need any party structure to exercise her leadership.