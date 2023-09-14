VATICAN CITY. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, envoy of Pope Francis, was received at the Chinese Foreign Ministry by Li Hui, special representative for Eurasian Affairs. The meeting, «which took place in an open and friendly atmosphere, was dedicated to the war in Ukraine and its dramatic consequences, underlining the need to combine efforts to encourage dialogue and find paths that lead to peace». This was reported by the Holy See. Today the problem of food safety was also “addressed, with the hope that the export of cereals can soon be guaranteed, especially to the countries most at risk”.

The peace mission of the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference – who is in Beijing after having been in Kiev, Moscow and Washington on behalf of Bergoglio – therefore continues in two areas: encouragement for dialogue and negotiations that can lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine; and the commitment to resolve some humanitarian emergencies, such as that of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, and prisoner exchanges.

In the meantime, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, spoke and commented on the statements of the advisor to the Ukrainian president Mikhailo Podolyak, according to whom Kiev does not need the Pope’s mediation because “it is pro-Russian”. Shevchuk says he is “not sure that the Ukrainian government has closed all doors to the Holy See.” And then he announced that he had asked the Ukrainian ambassadors in Rome, Italy and to the Holy See if “the president’s advisor expressed his personal belief or the position of the Ukrainian government” and it emerged that it was “a private opinion”.

He also explains that “we came to the Pope to share with him our pain, the open, bleeding wound”, to also see “how to heal these wounds”. The Pontiff “told us: I am with you. Now it is up to us to bring this message of the Pope to Ukraine.” Unfortunately, the word “peace” is desacralized and many meanings are given: Cardinal Zuppi said that peace must be just, stable, authentic. We need the Pope’s paternal concern for the Ukrainian people”, adds the Major Archbishop of Kiev. Shevchuk considers these days in Beijing relevant because he «is an important geopolitical player who has always declared his desire to collaborate for peace».