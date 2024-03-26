lhe talks for a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners have foundered again after Hamas has not given up on its demands for a “comprehensive” ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops, demands that Israel considers “delusional.”

After Hamas informed the US mediators last night. USA, Qatar and Egypt – that he maintains his position from weeks ago; the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, He called the Islamists' demands “delusional” and “extreme,” and ordered the return of his negotiating team from Doha.

“Hamas's position clearly demonstrates that it is not interested in reaching an agreement and is an unfortunate testament to the damage of the Security Council's decision,” said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, which directly linked the group's decision to the first UN resolution for a ceasefire in the Strip.

Ambassadors – except US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (2nd) – raise their hands to vote in favor of the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during the United Nations Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, this Monday. The resolution passed with 14 members in favor, while the United States abstained from voting. Photo:EFE

The UN Security Council approved this Monday for the first time a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the enclave, that went ahead with the abstention of the US – which had vetoed other similar measures -, something that bothered Netanyahu, who canceled a trip to Washington by his advisors at the invitation of the White House to discuss alternatives to the ground offensive in Rafah , southern end of the enclave.

The Hamas movement announced in a statement, in which it does not mention the UN resolution, its rejection of the latest proposal received by Israel and the US because “does not respond to any of the basic demands of the Palestinian people and the resistance.”

Hamas cited “a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of displaced people and a true prisoner exchange” as its fundamental requirements.

The group did react yesterday to the UN measure, a resolution proposed by a majority of Arab countries, celebrating it and demanding its implementation and compliance for a “permanent ceasefire that stops the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Photo:EFE

Negotiations in Doha continue, despite “difficulties”

Negotiations for a truce in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas continue in Doha despite the “difficulties” and with the presence of negotiating teams from all parties, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said on Tuesday. .

“What I can say is that the negotiation is still going on. And we continue from the beginning of these negotiations with hope. But, of course, “There are many difficulties”Al Ansari said at his press conference in Doha.

The meetings continue in Doha, there is no development that suggests that any of the parties have left the same

Likewise, he indicated that “the meetings continue in Doha, there is no development that suggests that any of the parties have left them.”

“Without considering the comings and goings of teams, the meetings continue. And I can confirm that part of the negotiating teams are still here,” Al Ansari said after the announcement made by Benjamin Netanyahu's government to call his negotiating team in the Qatari capital back to Israel.

Delegations from Israel and Hamas held indirect negotiations over the weekend in Doha – mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US – in which the Israeli team, led by the head of Mossad, David Barnea, made a new proposal, designed hand in hand with the director of the CIA, Wiliam Burns, who also traveled to the Qatari capital.

CIA Director William Burn; the Israeli director of the Mossad, David Barnea; and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani Photo:AFP

“Hamas once again rejected a proposal that had American support and reiterated its extreme demands: immediate end to the war, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip and permanence in power to be able to repeat the massacre of October 7 “accused the Israeli Government.

Israel stressed that it will not submit to the “delirious demands” of Hamas and that will continue to operate in the Strip to achieve all its war objectives: “release all abductees, destroy Hamas' government and military capabilities, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

Netanyahu and his extremist government bear every responsibility for frustrating all negotiation efforts and hindering the achievement of an agreement so far.

“Netanyahu and his extremist government bear all responsibility for frustrating all negotiation efforts and hindering the achievement of an agreement so far,” Hamas accused the Israeli Executive.

The proposal rejected by Hamas would contemplate the release of some 700 or 800 Palestinian prisoners, including a hundred convicted of murder, in exchange for freeing some 40 hostages.primarily women, children, the sick and the elderly in a first phase, according to leaks to the Hebrew press.

The new draft doubled the number of Palestinian prisoners that Israel would be willing to release, since weeks ago it was negotiated on a basis of 400 prisoners for 40 hostages, during a six-week truce.

A critical point in the negotiations is the profile of Palestinian prisoners to be released, since Hamas demands about 30 high-security prisoners sentenced to life sentences for terrorism, for each female soldier it delivers. Israel's counteroffer is five of these prisoners for each one.

Demonstrations demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas. Photo:AFP

Another Hamas demand is the return of thousands of displaced people to the north of the Strip, to which Israel has agreed to allow the return of some 2,000 inhabitants per day, starting two weeks from the entry into force of the truce.

So far the parties have only reached a truce agreementwhich lasted a week in November and allowed the exchange of 105 hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners, while 130 of the 253 kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 remain inside.

Israel maintains based on its intelligence that around thirty are dead, but Hamas raises the figure to more than 70 due to “occupation bombings.”

