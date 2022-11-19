The COP27 negotiations continued in the early hours of Sunday (Saturday night, the 19th, in Brazil) in Egypt, where countries are unable to reach an agreement on finances and measures to reinforce the fight against climate change.

After 24 hours of intense negotiations, the nearly 200 delegations agreed this Saturday on a specific fund to help developing countries in the face of damages suffered from climate disasters.

However, at climate conferences all decisions are intertwined and taken by consensus.

At the same time, a strong division persisted on how to mention the future of fossil-based energies, which emit CO2 and methane, two gases that cause the greenhouse effect.

Several developing countries and also Europeans want COP27 to establish that it is necessary to progressively abandon the use of fossil energies, an extreme to which oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia are opposed, according to the sources consulted.

“There have been many countries that have expressed that this language [sobre energias fósseis] it should be hardened”, the Spanish Minister of Energy Transition, Teresa Ribera, told the press, adding that the negotiation is at a “complicated moment”.

“We have to start working on moving away from fossil fuels because it is the only way to maintain the target of 1.5°C warming” compared to the pre-industrial era, added Malcolm Stufkens, deputy environment secretary of Honduras.

“We hope to have the two things that will make this a viable COP: the commitment to 1.5ºC, with clear decisions, and the fund”, explained the Colombian Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad.

– “Unacceptable setback” –

This Saturday, the Egyptian presidency distributed a new draft among the negotiating parties when the official deadline for the conference, on Friday, expired.

The new Egyptian text came after a European ultimatum, which denounced what it considered an “unacceptable setback”.

According to the Europeans, the Egyptian presidency would like to reverse the commitment to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is known in the negotiations as the mitigation chapter.

The EU would rather “not have a result than a bad one”, said European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

Mitigation is essential to maintain the goal of limiting global warming to +1.5°C, proposed in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

– Losses and damages –

The countries of the South, most affected by natural disasters, had been asking for this specific fund for thirty years. And this was the dominant theme at the opening of the 27th UN climate conference, on November 6th.

According to a new draft published on Saturday night, the fund aims to offer “predictable and adequate” financing to these countries, which historically have barely contributed to global warming, but nevertheless suffer more intensely from the effects of floods, droughts and cyclones, whose greater frequency and intensity scientists attribute to climate change.

If confirmed, the financing and operation of this fund will be worked on by a transition committee, with a view to adopting this new mechanism at COP28, in a year’s time.

Negotiations accelerated after the Europeans opened themselves up to contemplating this fund in exchange for basically two conditions.

First, “expanding the donor base”, that is, integrating those countries that have become large emitters, such as China.

And secondly, a strong and explicit commitment around mitigation to maintain the +1.5°C target.

The Chinese representative, Xie Zhenhua, said that the participation of developing countries in this fund must be “voluntary”.

– The $100 billion annually –

According to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which laid the foundations for the current fight against climate change, responsibility is common but differentiated, that is, developed countries must contribute much more depending on their history of emissions and use of natural resources.

Among developing countries there is a distrust of broken promises.

In 2009, developed countries made a commitment to disburse, starting in 2020, 100 billion dollars a year to help poor countries adapt to climate change and reduce their emissions and, at the same time, make the energy transition.

This amount of US$ 100 billion, which had not been completed, should be increased in principle from 2025.