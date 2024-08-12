The situation of João Félix has once again become one of the central themes in the transfer market, with negotiations underway that could lead the talented Portuguese striker back to Chelsea.
The story, which broke exclusively last night, has entered a crucial phase, with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, currently in London to finalise the details of a possible deal.
Last summer, Chelsea had shown interest in retaining João Félix following his loan move from Atlético de Madrid.
However, the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager of the London club changed the panorama, since the Argentine coach decided not to count on him for the current season. Despite this setback, both Chelsea and Felix were interested in continuing the relationship, and now the talks between both clubs have been reactivated with force.
Felix’s return to Chelsea is not being discussed in isolation. According to recent reports, negotiations also involve Chelsea player Conor Gallagher and the possibility of including Felix as part of a wider deal between the clubs. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are exploring this option, which could benefit both parties.
The situation has been complicated by the collapse of the deal for Samu Omorodion, a young talent who was destined to be part of Atletico. With this deal now up in the air, the clubs are keen to prevent the deals for Gallagher and Julian Alvarez from also falling apart. The latter players are key pieces in the current negotiations, and any problems could have repercussions on Felix’s transfer.
While discussions continue in London, João Félix remains a central theme in the talks between Jorge Méndes and Chelsea’s representatives. The next few hours and days will be decisive in determining whether the Portuguese will return to Stamford Bridge or if his future will take another direction in this hectic transfer market.
