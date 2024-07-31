Podolyak: Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia based on international law

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that Kyiv is ready for negotiations with Moscow on terms based on international law.

Negotiations are certainly necessary, but Ukraine clearly says: let’s introduce negotiations on terms based on international law as a concept. And the main thing from this concept is the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state Mikhail Podolyak adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office

Earlier, the official noted that the Ukrainian side wants to resolve the conflict peacefully, but Russia allegedly intends to continue escalating the situation. According to him, Kyiv is ready for negotiations on conditions that will lead to a sustainable and fair peace. As he claims, Moscow will not accept them.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations with Russia. According to the representative of the country’s foreign policy department, the dialogue should be aimed “at achieving a fair and lasting peace.”

Former Rada MP says Zelensky has no plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Igor Mosiychuk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) said that Zelensky does not have an effective and reliable peace plan to resolve the conflict. In his opinion, Kyiv is waiting for the results of the US elections, which will be held in November.

In fact, there is no plan, unfortunately. Everything is hanging in anticipation. Zelensky said that the plan will be ready by the end of November. Because at the end of November we will know who the new “white master” is Igor Mosiychuk former member of the Verkhovna Rada

The Ukrainian president had previously announced a detailed discussion of the country’s territorial integrity. An action plan to establish peace in Ukraine will be ready by the end of November.

In June, Zelensky said that Ukraine did not want to prolong the conflict due to heavy losses on the battlefield. At that time, he expressed a desire to prepare a peace plan and expressed hope that this could be done before the second summit on his “peace formula.”

The DPR named Ukraine’s first step towards negotiations

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin named the first step towards negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. According to him, this will be a change in Ukrainian legislation.

The head of the DPR noted that he is forced to be skeptical about the statements of various Ukrainian representatives about the need for a negotiation process.

Based on the fact that the first step that needs to be taken on their part so that their words and statements are not empty is to change the legislation. After all, they themselves have prohibited themselves from conducting negotiations by law Denis Pushilin Head of the DPR

On July 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ruled out capitulation to Ukraine. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly mentioned a decree signed in 2022 by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, which prohibits Kyiv from negotiating with Moscow.