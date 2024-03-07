Ukraine is discussing with Kazakhstan the purchase of Russian military products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian state company Ukrspetsexport is negotiating with Kazakhstan on the purchase of Russian military products for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by an informed source to RIA Novosti.

Ukrspetsexport is negotiating with Kazakhstan on the purchase of products from the Russian military-industrial complex. The threads stretch to the companies TOO “Navico”, “BSKey company”, TOO “IGT”, IA “T.S. Syzdykov” registered in Astana. source RIA Novosti

What can Astana convey to Kyiv?

According to the agency's source, Ukraine may receive components produced in the Russian Federation for the PGK-10 parachute braking systems for Su-24 and MiG-29 aircraft.

He also notes that the leadership of Kazakhstan “has hidden cards in the game of multi-vector politics.” According to RIA Novosti’s interlocutor, such a policy will work to maintain an equidistant position on the situation in Ukraine in dialogue with the West and Russia.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

At the same time, in the event of the transfer of military products to Kyiv, Astana can discredit its allied relations with the Russian Federation and destroy economic cooperation beneficial to Kazakhstan. It is known that in November last year, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Kazakhstan for refusing to take the side of the Russian Federation in the issue of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing an acute shortage of weapons

At the end of February, the Welt newspaper wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were taking desperate steps due to a catastrophic shortage of ammunition. In particular, for this reason they had to leave Avdeevka.

According to journalist Stefan Schwarzkopf, the Ukrainian army has to choose which region to defend and which city or town to leave. He emphasized that the Russian army is systematically moving forward and has an advantage in equipment, which was demonstrated in Avdievka.

See also The constituent process of Chile does not end with the plebiscite Related materials:

“Currently, the shortage of ammunition is quite serious. We are constantly promised that there will be more of them, but we don’t see it,” The Washington Post quoted the commander of one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Russia has an advantage over Kiev in artillery and other types of weapons. The Ukrainian president stressed that the country is suffering from a significant decrease in arms supplies from its partners.

In addition, experts pointed out the lack of tanks in Ukraine in the special operation zone. Columnist for the American magazine National Interest Peter Suchiu called Ukraine a cemetery for Abrams tanks due to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost three such tanks in less than a week. In his opinion, Ukrainians are accustomed to Soviet technology and cannot master Western tanks, which is why they become easy prey. Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in turn, declared the pointlessness of supplying Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

Ukraine demanded that the West hand over all weapons

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said on February 22 that the West should transfer to Kyiv all the weapons and equipment that it has.

Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters

“They now urgently need to transfer everything to us, as Denmark did. (…) This will be scrap metal, which you will absolutely not need, because it will be a completely different war,” he said, noting that Ukrainian troops know exactly how to properly use the same F-16 fighters.

Before this, Greece agreed to sell surplus weapons with expiring dates to Ukraine worth tens of millions of euros. The head of the country's Ministry of National Defense, Nikos Dendias, emphasized that “this will bring very large income to the Greek Armed Forces.”