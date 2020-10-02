The faltering negotiations between the EU and Great Britain on future relations are entering the decisive phase. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will consult with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, as a government spokesman announced in London on Friday.

During the conversation, the two top politicians would take stock and discuss the next steps. The EU negotiator Michel Barnier will then be received by Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday. It should be about the most recent round of negotiations. In the next few days, a lot will be decided here, said Merkel in Brussels after consultations with the 27 heads of state and government of the EU.

After leaving the EU, Great Britain is currently in a transition phase in which European rules are still applied. This ends in December. But because the parliaments need time to ratify, there must actually be significant progress in October. That would be especially important for the export-dependent German economy, which is still hoping for a free trade agreement. If this does not succeed, there is still a threat of a hard Brexit with unforeseeable economic consequences.

On Thursday, the EU Commission initiated legal action against the government in London for violating the EU exit agreement. The background to this is the controversial new British internal market law. It should give Great Britain the opportunity to overturn the regulation stipulated in the Withdrawal Treaty, according to which EU customs rules should also apply in the future in British Northern Ireland. The British government now has one month to respond to the EU Commission’s formal letter of complaint.

Merkel spoke of a breach of an existing agreement with a view to the British Internal Market Act. “That is bitter.” Nevertheless there is still hope. This week, Norway and Great Britain agreed on a fisheries agreement for the period after Brexit. That is not bad news, said Merkel. This shows that an agreement is possible.

Von der Leyen said the Brexit talks had to be intensified now because time was pressing. “Where there is a will, there’s a way.” There is progress, but not in the most critical areas. This included guarantees for equal and fair competitive conditions. There is still a lot to be done. The Johnson spokesman said there had to be a resolution in the trade talks by mid-October. “We need to give companies the time they need to prepare for the end of the transition period.”

rtr