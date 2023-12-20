Zelensky called the issue of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia irrelevant

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky called the issue of negotiations between the authorities of the republic and Russia irrelevant. He spoke about this during a press conference.

He said that Kyiv is currently working on a common position with 50 countries on its “peace formula,” which they plan to transfer to Moscow.

When all the countries of the world unite around our document, then we will be able to transfer it to representatives of the Russian Federation in one format or another. As it was, for example, with grain (grain deal – approx. “Tapes.ru”), through the United Nations or through other important leaders Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

At the same time, the head of state recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the immutability of the goals of the special military operation, which, in his opinion, indicate Moscow’s disinterest in peace negotiations.

Zelensky's “Peace Formula”

Photo: SOPA Images / Globallookpress.com

Zelensky announced his “peace formula” in November 2022. Among its points are the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the cessation of hostilities and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv demands the return to the republic of the territories that were part of it at the time of the declaration of independence in 1991. According to the Ukrainian leader, fulfilling the terms of the formula will allow ending the conflict with Russia “fairly, on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.”

Putin, in turn, points out that in order to resume the peace process to resolve the conflict, Kyiv needs to cancel the decree banning direct negotiations with the current leadership of Russia. According to him, if Ukraine really strives for dialogue, then “this should not be done with some theatrical gestures.”

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor invited Ukraine to invite Russia to meetings dedicated to discussing Zelensky’s “peace formula”. The head of the South African Foreign Ministry clarified that Kyiv has not yet responded to this proposal.

The West calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

Despite the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to conclude peace with Russia on their own terms, there are calls in Western countries for Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow. In particular, member of the House of Representatives Matt Gaetz said that Washington should persuade Zelensky to negotiate. The congressman emphasized that the United States sent enough money to Ukraine.

Kyiv was also called for negotiations with Moscow in Budapest. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, the words about attempts to create better conditions for concluding peace on the battlefield are false.

Today the conditions for peace negotiations are much better than they will be tomorrow, but much worse than they were yesterday See also Renzi courts reformists and centrists of the Democratic Party, frost on the arrival of De Luca Peter SzijjartoHead of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry

In September, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that Rome hopes to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict within seven to eight months. The head of the department stated that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was not a walk in the park, and expressed hope for negotiations between the parties, which could begin with a ceasefire.

American billionaire Elon Musk also called on Zelensky to negotiate with Putin. He noted that the situation at the front had developed in such a way that offensive attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces would lead to “mass casualties,” and advised the head of the republic not to destroy “the flower of Ukrainian youth.”