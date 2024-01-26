Biographer Shuster: The West demanded concessions from Kyiv in negotiations with the Russian Federation at the beginning of the Northern Military District

The West put pressure on Ukraine, demanding that the republic’s authorities accept Russia’s terms in peace negotiations at the very beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in 2022. Details of the negotiation process to resolve the conflict were revealed by Simon Shuster, author of a book about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

In the spring of 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed that the only way to “break the deadlock” was to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky. The Ukrainian delegation even prepared the agenda for their negotiations in April-May. Shuster writes that Kyiv’s Western allies, in turn, demanded additional concessions from the Ukrainian president.

Shuster revealed details of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

According to the interlocutors interviewed by Shuster, Ukraine was experiencing pressure from the West. Its leaders insisted that Kyiv accept Moscow's terms. At the same time, as noted in the book, after the first round of negotiations at the end of February 2022, Ukraine was ready to accept the status of “permanent neutrality,” that is, to abandon plans to join NATO.

The step that the Kyiv authorities were ready to take and which Moscow expected from them directly contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine. On February 19, 2019, the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, signed a law that amends the constitution and establishes in it a course towards joining the EU and NATO. “The President of Ukraine is the guarantor of the implementation of the state’s strategic course towards gaining full membership of Ukraine in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” says the main law of Ukraine.

However, Kyiv was ready to abandon plans to join military alliances in exchange for security guarantees from not only the United States and the European Union, but also countries such as China, Israel and, accordingly, Russia.

The status of Crimea and Donbass was discussed at the negotiations

At the negotiations on March 29, 2022 in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side also presented its version of resolving the situation in Crimea and Donbass. Kyiv proposed to take a pause for 15 years in resolving misunderstandings on the Crimean Peninsula, pledging not to use force. The question of the status of the DPR and LPR remained “at the discretion of the leaders of the warring parties.” At the same time, Moscow argued that only Putin could resolve territorial disputes.

Russian negotiators appeared to agree that the only way to break the impasse was to get the two leaders in the same room. Pointing to the sky, they often said that only the "boss" has the right to make decisions on Crimea, Donbass and other territorial disputes Simon Schusterjournalist

In this situation, Western leaders continued to put pressure on Zelensky to continue the negotiation process and accept the conditions of the Russian side. “They all understood the need to continue peace talks and keep Zelensky in a negotiating mood,” Shuster writes.

Ukraine's determination to compromise disappeared after the situation in the city of Bucha. The Ukrainian and Russian sides interpret the events that happened there completely differently.

After what happened in Bucha, when the world became aware of it, our natural desire was to leave the negotiating table David Arakhamiahead of the Ukrainian delegation

After this, representatives of his team began to put pressure on the Ukrainian president. They demanded that a personal meeting with Putin be abandoned and that the peace process be suspended. Zelensky did not completely close down the negotiations between the delegations and made a compromise: he curtailed negotiations through military channels and only suspended negotiations on legal and diplomatic ties. However, by September 2022, Ukraine and Russia had only one channel left for negotiations – the channel for discussing the exchange of prisoners of war.