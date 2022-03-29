THE negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have officially ended, after starting on Monday 28 March 2022 with some suspicion of poisoning in previous meetings between delegates. On the 34th day of the conflict in Ukraine, in Istanbul, in Turkey, in neutral territory, the delegations of the two countries would have reached an agreement to now allow Putin and Zelensky to come face to face.

According to the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mikhailo Podolyakat the end of the day of negotiations, the delegations would have obtained sufficient results to organize a face to face between the presidents of the two countries involved in the conflict.

We will continue the negotiations with Russia but we will also involve the guaranteeing countries.

These are the words of the councilor, who then adds that these countries could be Israel, Turkey, Canada and Poland.

Russia would have proposed a system of guarantees to ensure security for Ukraine. If it really works, the Kiev government will accept the status of a neutral country, as added by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhmia. The neutrality of Ukraine also includes the absence of foreign military bases in the territory.

The Russian delegates are also satisfied, as underlined by the Russian chief negotiator Medinsky, quoted by Tass, who spoke of constructive meetings.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine finished: Roman Abramovich is also present after the alleged poisoning

With the Ukrainian delegation there was also Roman Abramovich, who recovered after the alleged poisoning of the Ukrainian representatives who participated in the latest peace talks.

However, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this is unfounded news. It is nothing but propaganda.

This is part of the information campaign, part of the information sabotage, part of the information warfare. These reports certainly do not correspond to reality. There have already been statements of representatives of Abramovich himself. And, in fact, all the members of the delegation are now seen on the television screens in Istanbul

While the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kulebahe advised Ukrainian negotiators who arrived in Turkey not to drink or eat anything for safety.