Former Mexican Secretary of State Rosario Robles, in a file image. Isaac Esquivel / CUARTOSCURO

Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s first icon of the fight against corruption is reeling. Rosario Robles, former Mexican Secretary of State, was the first official of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto to fall into judicial networks and the first to step on a jail. The former holder of two portfolios in the previous six-year term is serving a year and a half in preventive detention. After a change of strategy in his defense, he has begun to negotiate with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) a reduction of his sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to the crimes of improper exercise of public service and omission that allowed millionaire deviations. The possibility of reaching an agreement sows doubts about the intention of the current Administration to uncover the network that allowed La Estafa Maestra, a corruption scandal that involved the fraud of some 15,000 million pesos.

On Robles falls the weight of being the visible head of La Scam Maestra. The former official, who was in charge of the Ministry of Social Development (2012-1015) and Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (2015-2018), was arrested in August 2019. It was the first blow in the alleged fight against corruption of this six-year term. The Prosecutor’s Office accused him of having diverted more than 5,000 million pesos (about 250 million dollars) destined for social programs through false contracts with public universities. Robles, who has always denied the charges, did not even try to adhere to the figure of a collaborating witness until last November. “He has no one to blame for more serious crimes,” justified his lawyer Epigmenio Mendieta three months earlier.

Robles’ defense took a turn in November of last year with the appearance on the scene of a former collaborator. Emilio Zebadúa, who held the position of senior officer in those two portfolios and had access to the accounts, decided to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office. He then pointed to her as one of the orchestrators of the network and accused her of having weekly meetings with other officials to plan deviations and decide payments according to the “needs of their political-electoral and proselytizing activities.” After knowing the judicial declaration of Zebadúa, Robles informed through his Twitter account, currently managed by his daughter, that he was going to take advantage of the figure of a collaborating witness. She was willing to speak “the truth.”

After that announcement, little was known about his judicial situation until last Wednesday. In a hearing in which he was absent alleging health problems, the defense attorneys announced that Robles wanted to negotiate a reduction of the sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to the two crimes he is accused of, punishable by a maximum of up to seven years. If the Prosecutor’s Office accepts the agreement, the move could reduce the time in prison to a third of the sentence, explains the lawyer Estefanía Medina, of the Tojil organization. Which means just a few more months in prison. “It would be terrible if that happens, we would be facing an impunity pact,” says the specialist in corruption cases.

If you close a deal, the trial will become an abbreviated procedure. In this way, Mexico will not see the Prosecutor’s Office present a hypothesis and support it with evidence. The investigation carried out by the authorities to bring the official to court will not be known. What you agree to will be done in private and only the sentence that they have negotiated will be known. “It is a defeat for the citizens. It will be a complete simulation, we will be left without knowing what happened and without an exemplary conviction, “says Medina. The lawyer assures that the FGR has done a poor job from the beginning and has never intended to completely uncover the corruption network. “It was a simulation. They took the flagship character that was Robles and put her in prison to send a message of social justice, “he adds.

Tojil along with other civil society organizations tried to get judicially involved in the case as victims of the looting of public coffers, something that the FGR fought against in the courts, and finally won. “The Prosecutor’s Office spent more time litigating against us than against Robles. There has been a very strong intention to keep us away from the case ”, assures the lawyer.

The Rosario Robles case has been nothing more than a showcase of the current Administration’s fight against corruption, says Eduardo Bohórquez, director of Transparency Mexicana. The former official is the visible face of a network that included some 570 people about whom little is known. Only nine former officials were charged with the Master Scam, all for minor crimes. None, except Robles, ended up in jail. “We are in the presence of a Government and a Prosecutor’s Office that have used a political approach, have built narratives with characters to send messages. They have made a political use of justice, ”he says.

The choice of the Robles figure is not random for Bohórquez. “She may have done what she is accused of, but she also has a political history with López Obrador.” Before being a Peña Nieto official, Robles was one of the prominent stars of the Mexican left. She was the first woman to hold the post of Head of Government of Mexico City, and she was the one who handed that position to López Obrador in 2000 after supporting his candidacy. Both politicians broke up after the abrupt departure of the former secretary of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) amid crossed allegations of illegal financing of electoral campaigns. “She knew all the secrets of the head of government,” he adds.

The possibility of reaching an agreement now calls into question the president’s anti-corruption narrative. “There is nothing new under the sun,” says Bohórquez. “No network has been dismantled and assets have not been recovered. We have already seen this, there is still a pact between the political class ”.

