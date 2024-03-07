Negotiations to reach a new truce in the Gaza Strip will resume next week, after the Hamas delegation left Cairo last night without an agreement, according to Egyptian press reports this Thursday (7).

“The Hamas delegation left Cairo for consultations on the truce and negotiations will resume next week,” a high-ranking source told the television station Al Qahera Newsclose to Egyptian intelligence.

The anonymous informant stated that, in the same way, “consultations continue between all parties to reach a truce before Ramadan”, which should begin between March 10 and 11, according to the lunar calendar.

Negotiations could therefore be resumed next Sunday (10), as it is the first day of the week in Egypt, although the sources did not provide further details. With this information, everything indicates that it will be difficult for the pact between the terrorist group and Israel to come to fruition before the beginning of the holy month for Muslims.

On Wednesday night (6), sources familiar with the conversations confirmed to EFE that the Hamas delegation left the Egyptian capital and is now awaiting a response from the Israeli side.

According to those interviewed, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, the negotiations have reached a “dangerous inflection point that threatens the possibility of their success and reaching a final agreement”.

Regarding one of the points of the project, citing the sources consulted, since Israel and Hamas did not officially comment on this information, the Palestinian militia considered that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza is “unclear” because Israel offers to withdraw to the east of the enclave without specifying the locations, while the group demands that it be through concrete and clear areas.

Regarding the ceasefire, the sources stressed that Israel did not give any guarantees regarding this demand from Hamas and all Palestinian factions.

Tel Aviv did not participate in the meetings in Cairo, after Hamas said it could not provide it with a list of the names of hostages still alive, due to “logistical problems caused by the war”, it argued, despite distrust in regarding the allegations, as the group has already lied on other occasions.

According to leaked information, some of the 134 hostages are in the hands of other groups or militias held incommunicado in the enclave, and more than 30 of them are already dead due to Israeli bombings, according to information from Hamas, which cannot be independently confirmed.