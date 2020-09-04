Bankia’s operational headquarters in Madrid GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

For years, European supervisors have been calling for intra-country mergers between euro zone banks to combat low interest rates that have plunged business margins. At the European Central Bank (ECB) they are convinced that the poor economic prospects are going to put institutions in more trouble due to the growth in non-performing loans. On September 1, Luis de Guindos, vice president of the ECB, said that mergers are an instrument “that can be useful and should be carried out in a relatively fast and urgent ”.

As of this Thursday, the ECB has been calmer because the starting gun has been fired with the possible creation of the first bank in Spain, with the integration of CaixaBank, the third entity, and Bankia, the fourth by size of the Spanish financial sector, almost 600,000 million in assets, which will be a trigger for more mergers to arrive in the sector.

Investors wonder about the future of entities such as Sabadell, Unicaja, Ibercaja, Kutxabank or Liberbank, among others, and they do not lose sight of the big ones, such as BBVA or Santander, beset by low profitability. As the size of the large players increases, the difference with the rest of the entities is greater and greater, which are left with less capacity to compete commercially. This concentration, sponsored by supervisors, is detrimental to consumers, according to the main organizations in this sector, such as Asufin or the OCU, who fear the formation of a banking oligopoly. This has also been the criticism of the operation by Unidos Podemos, a government partner.

Banking leaders themselves have recognized that mergers are on their agendas in recent months. The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said on August 31 last that he saw it as “logical” to speculate on mergers, but it is not BBVA’s priority. It is normal that in periods of crisis the issue of consolidation arises, because the challenges of interest rates and reduced profitability are combined with the impact of the crisis and the idea that, through synergies, a consolidation can lead to entities better prepared for this difficult situation, but our priority continues to be organic growth ”, he indicated in the course organized by APIE and BBVA at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP).

For his part, Jaime Guardiola, CEO of Sabadell, stated in July that he considers it logical that the supervisory authorities try to push the banking unions and “It is normal for Sabadell to be in the pools of mergers”, but also that he did not feel pressure from the ECB and that gaining profitability “occupies us 100% of the time and not other issues”.

The stock markets emphatically celebrated this Friday the announcement of conversations to integrate Bankia into CaixaBank, with increases of 33% in the case of the public bank and 12.4% for the absorbing entity. Financial sources of the operation believe that the workforce could be reduced by a maximum of 8,000 people, 15% of the total, with an expense of 2,400 million, although the details are not closed. The new bank could reduce expenses by 700 million in three years, according to the same sources.

Government support

This optimism was also seen in investors and analysts, who rewarded the advanced negotiations between José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, Chairman of Bankia, and Isidro Fainé, head of the La Caixa Foundation, which controls 40% of CaixaBank. This integration project had a great boost last June and July. Upon verifying the severity of the crisis caused by the pandemic, both leaders re-established contacts. From the very beginning, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, as well as the rescue fund FROB, were aware of the progress of the negotiations, which had their full support. As of the week of August 17, the management teams of both entities began contacts with the advisors of the operation to prepare the details that went to the respective boards of directors. The Bankia meeting was held on August 24, and on similar dates the CaixaBank board to authorize the opening of negotiations.

For the Government, it is important to clear up the question of the future of the aid given to Bankia, 24,000 million in total, taking into account those received by BMN, which was absorbed by the entity led by Goirigolzarri. Although Unidos Podemos has said that it is “concerned” by the operation, the Government considers that there will be no frontal opposition from any relevant party. In addition to the political nod that the operation to Catalonia implies, the Executive also believes that it is easier to recover the aid in a large Spanish bank than in a small entity such as Bankia.

Heavy cuts in staff and offices

Analysts and investment banks also praised the possible absorption because they understand that the new entity will be strengthened in capital (both have good ratios) and will have the capacity to make strong spending cuts.

According to the preliminary data that they handle in the merger negotiations, the workforce could be cut by about 8,000 workers, which is half of those that Bankia now has, through incentive leave and early retirement. Internally, a cost of 300,000 euros per employee is handled, although in the last dismissals made by CaixaBank each employee has incurred an average charge of almost 400,000 euros.

The way to finance this reduction, which will also mean closing more than 1,500 offices, 25% of the total, will be to resort to the accounting profit that will be generated with the negative goodwill. This item is generated because CaixaBank will buy Bankia, by means of a share exchange, at a price much lower than their book value. Now its market capitalization is 4,250 million and it has a net worth of 10,000 million. The difference between what you pay and that book value will be taken to profits and with a part you can pay the costs of restructuring the operation.

Both entities insist that a union agreement and social peace will be sought, something that is expected to be achieved with good compensation for those who leave the bank. CC OO and UGT have demanded that all measures be done with consensus, but they do not reject the operation.

La Caixa remains in command

One of the keys by which this operation can be signed is the high control of La Caixa, with 40% of CaixaBank. Although the entry of Bankia dilutes it to 30%, and the State goes from having 62% of Bankia to 15% of the merged, La Caixa will continue to be the majority shareholder. This circumstance does not occur in any other Spanish bank, so the absorption of Bankia meant for the rest that the State was the first shareholder.

In addition, both Bankia and CaixaBank come from the world of savings banks, and are used to living with political power without the aversion that can always exist in private banks, such as BBVA and Santander.