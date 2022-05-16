“Very complicated and delicate negotiations continue to save our people of Mariúpol, from the Azovstal steel mill”. This was announced in the night by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian armed forces will not stop until they have recovered the Donbass and Russian troops have ceased their offensive in the country, Zelensky further declared, for which “the occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and of having failed their so-called ‘special operation’. “All this brutality of the occupiers, which Ukraine is experiencing every day, will only lead to the fact that the surviving Russian soldiers will bring the evil back to Russia, they will return it because they will retreat,” he said. Similarly, the Ukrainian president reiterated that he is working for countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia. “The priority is the oil embargo”, he stressed.

In the meantime, there has been a change in the leadership of the territorial defense forces of the Ukrainian armed forces. In fact, as reported by the news agency Ukrinform Zelensky, he appointed Major General Ihor Tantsiura to the post of Yurii Halushkin, who was dismissed less than 5 months after his appointment, which took place on 1 January last.