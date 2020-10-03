Ozan Kabak has given a desolate figure in the FC Schalke 04 dress in the past few weeks. The otherwise sovereign Turkish international showed unsportsmanlike behavior and lack of concentration both against Werder Bremen and against FC Bayern. His market value has probably fallen as a result, but the top clubs in Europe still want to sign him.
A few weeks ago it seemed to be getting serious with Liverpool FC, but this story has now cooled down again. Inter Milan was also said to be interested in the meantime. Now report Sky Italia and Fabrizio Romano in agreement that AC Milan want to sign the 20-year-old central defender.
Accordingly, talks between the clubs started today, and there will be a meeting with the Milan board this Saturday. The Italians have an urgent need for quality in the center-back position. Di Marzio According to the Kabak agents have already been spotted at the Milan office.
More information will follow!
Leave a Reply