Highlights: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has said that India-China talks are going on to resolve the deadlock on LAC

Jaishankar said that discussions are going on and work is in progress but this is a confidential matter between the two countries

He was specifically asked at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum about a clear position on LAC.

Jaishankar said that he did not want to make any guesses about the outcome of the talks between India and China.

new Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Amid the ongoing tension on the LAC (India China tension at Line of Actual Control). Jaishankar said on Thursday that India and China are in talks to resolve the border impasse (India China talks) and this is a confidential matter between the two countries. When asked specifically about the outcome of the ongoing talks with China during an online conference, the foreign minister said, “Discussions are going on and this work is in progress”.

When asked about the clear border situation in the Bloomberg India Economic Forum, he said, “Negotiations are going on and this is a confidential matter between the two countries”. He said, ‘I am not in a position to say too much publicly. I certainly don’t want to make any guesses for this in advance. ‘

Asked about the situation in Tibet as well as the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishankar said, “I don’t think we should consider other issues that clearly have anything to do with the current situation in Ladakh- Do not give.’ He said that relations between India and China had improved since the signing of several agreements since 1993 to maintain peace along the border.

The Foreign Minister said, “For the past 30 years, we have built peace-based relations along the border.” Jaishankar said that if the atmosphere of peace is not ensured and the agreements that were signed, if they are not followed then it is the primary reason for the obstacles. ‘ There has been a military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh for nearly five months. There have been efforts at political, diplomatic and military levels between the two countries to reduce tensions and resolve the deadlock. Several rounds of military talks have been held between the two countries so far but no solution has been found.