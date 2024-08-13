Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Ukraine reports territorial gains in Kursk and hopes that this will bring about peace more quickly. Putin complains about the move – and cancels negotiations.

Moscow – The Ukrainian armed forces say they have already made significant territorial gains in their advance into Russian territory. Around 1,000 square kilometers are already under Ukrainian control, said Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyj at a meeting of the High Command in Kiev.

president Volodymyr Zelensky said in view of the advance in Kursk that Russia is now feeling the effects of the war itself. He also said that Ukraine is seeking negotiations for a just peace. His office adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said that successes in Kursk could strengthen the negotiating position. Moscow will only be more willing to talk if the price of the war is increased beyond “losses in people, military equipment and territories of the Russian Federation,” he said on Ukrainian television. From the Russian perspective, however, the negotiations are becoming even more distant.

Putin sees Ukraine’s Kursk offensive as a “provocation”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin feels the Ukrainian advance in Kursk as a “large-scale provocation”. At a meeting of the Russian Security Council, the Kremlin chief went even further – and warned that a negotiated solution was becoming less likely due to the Ukrainian offensive.

Destruction in the Kursk region / Russian President Vladimir Putin © ITAR-TASS/Imago / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

“It is now clear why the Kiev regime rejected our proposals to return to the plan for a peaceful solution,” Putin said. “The enemy is doing what its Western masters want – the West is waging war against us, using the Ukrainians. It is trying to improve its negotiating position in the future,” the news agency quoted him as saying. Cup.

“What kind of negotiations can we even talk about with people who indiscriminately attack civilians and civilian infrastructure?” Putin is quoted as saying. “What can we even talk about with them?” Putin’s words were a direct response to Podoliak’s comments, reports the Kyiv-Post.

Advance in Kursk: Ukraine demands peace, not Russian territory

Western weapons are also being used in the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk – with the green light from the allied countries, even if they were not specifically informed in advance. The move is seen as self-defense. Putin, on the other hand, sees this as confirmation of his theory that the West is waging war against Russia.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

After early negotiations on a ceasefire in the Ukraine War So it doesn’t look like that at the moment. The Russian ruler explicitly rejected talks. Kiev, on the other hand, reiterates its desire for an end to the war. “Ukraine is not interested in conquering territory in the Kursk region. We want to protect the lives of our people,” said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhij Tychyj. “The sooner Russia agrees to restore a just peace, (…) the sooner the attacks by the Ukrainian defense forces on Russian territory will stop.”

The Kyiv-Post reports that Ukraine hopes that this move will make Russian citizens think differently. This will increase the pressure on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine soon. (lrg/dpa)