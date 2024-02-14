The president of the Palestinian Authority urged the group that rules Gaza to reach a peace agreement. Cairo is the scene of talks to achieve a ceasefire and release the hostages held by the Palestinian group. After reporting one person killed in Israel due to Hezbollah attacks, the Tel Aviv Army launched attacks on its positions in Lebanon. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 28,576 civilians, most of them women and children, have died in Gaza since October 7 of last year.

This Wednesday, February 14, Israel and Hamas will have a second day to reach an agreement in the negotiations sponsored by Qatar and the United States that are being held in the Egyptian city of Cairo.

According to a source told the AFP agency, a delegation of Hamas men were heading to the Egyptian capital to meet with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, a day after Israel did the same.

The Hamas representatives will be led by Khalil al-Hayya, a politician from the Islamist organization.

For their part, Washington reaffirmed their optimism that this round will end up coming to fruition. Some to which John Kirby, spokesman for the American Security Council, classified as “constructive” and assured that they were going in the “right” direction.

On Tuesday, William Burns, director of the CIA, met with David Barnea, head of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad. Egyptian media also claimed that the meeting was positive.

As a result of the constant increase in deaths, Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority – outside of the negotiations – asked Hamas to advance the truce as soon as possible to avoid “dire consequences.”

“We call on the Hamas movement to quickly complete an agreement on prisoners to save our Palestinian people from the calamity of another catastrophic event with dire consequences, no less dangerous than the Nakba of 1948 (term used for the so-called 'Palestinian catastrophe')” Abbas said.

This Wednesday, other support in the Middle East joined the negotiations in Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey was ready to cooperate with Egypt in the reconstruction of Gaza.

This promise was made at a joint press conference between Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. It is the Turkish president's first visit to Egypt since 2012. Erdogan said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza topped the agenda of their talks.

The number of victims updated by the Gaza Ministry of Health indicates that at least 28,576 civilians, most of them women and minors, have died since the Israeli invasion. In the last 24 hours, the health portfolio added 103 deaths. While there are around 68,291 injured.

One dead in Israel due to Hezbollah attacks

One person and eight others were injured in Safed, in the north of the territory, as a result of a rocket coming from Lebanon, according to 'Haaretz'. The public channel 'Kan' detailed that the emergency services Maguem David Adom They found a dead woman in the area where buildings were hit by the missiles.

In response, the Israeli Army began attacks against Lebanese militia positions. Four civilians, including a woman and two children, were killed and nine people wounded in Israeli raids in southern Lebanona Lebanese security source told AFP.

The attack on Safed, located 14 kilometers from the border and far from the main combat centers, is the deepest attack inside Israel.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old teenager and his 47-year-old mother were also seriously lacerated in Kyriat Shmona by anti-tank fire from the Lebanese military.

Since conflict broke out in the region last October, At least 261 people died as part of the crossfire between Israel and the Hezbollah groupincluding Palestinian fighters in the area.

