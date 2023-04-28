State-mafia negotiation, Borsellino’s brother: “They are untouchable”

There negotiation Between State and mafia it is not never existed. He said it definitively, after 15 years of trials, the Cassation. All acquitted For “did not commit the crime” the defendants. But there are those who strongly protest this sentence. “Our State – writes Salvatore on Facebook Pursebrother of the magistrate killed in via D’Amelio – is not, and perhaps never was, a rule of law. We have been gods deluded believe that the state could process itself because there was ‘the fact’, there were the massacres, there was the theft of the Red Agenda, there were the misdirections but there are no culprits or better because i guilty there are, but they are inside the same structures of this murderous and misleading state and therefore they are untouchable“.

“It’s not that, it can’t be that State for which he sacrificed my life Brother and only out of respect for his sacrifice I cannot and must not add anything else – continues Salvatore Borsellino – I don’t have never believed in justice of men, I’m a layman and therefore I can’t even trust in the Justice of God, all that remains for me, in the few years that I have left to live, is the struggle, a desperate, solitary struggle, hopelessfor a Truth which will continue to be concealedvilified, denied by themselves assassins that they will never, ever be able to judge yourself“.

