Something is moving around the future housing law. With the political calendar clear, after the supervening elections in Catalonia and Madrid, the Government partners have stopped publicly airing their differences for weeks. The fundamental one, the way to regulate rental prices in stressed areas, remains. But also in this regard, new proposals have been explored to unblock the negotiations and close the agreement. The recovery plan sent to Brussels is committed to sending a draft to Congress before July. This gives the Executive a long month of deadline yet. In the Ministry of Transport, which has state powers in housing, they see it as feasible.

If in February and March the tension and mutual reproaches were almost daily, a more discreet profile was chosen for a long time in the face of the media. “It gives the sensation of a stoppage that is not real,” they point out in the Ministry of Social Rights, whose head, Ione Belarra, carried the weight of the negotiations by United Podemos when she was Secretary of State and maintains that role as Minister. However, it is insisted that “the ball is on the roof of Transportes.” The tax proposal raised by the socialist part of the Executive has never convinced its partners, who ask “to propose some method for the regulation [de precios de alquiler]”. That is, income limits.

The tax option is not the last one that has been put on the table. Without withdrawing it, and in a complementary manner, Transportes offered a mandatory extension of rents in stressed areas, sources familiar with the negotiations confirm. As long as these areas – for which the official price index and other indicators such as the growth of the CPI would be used – keep prices skyrocketing, tenants would have the right to stay in their homes. This would prevent the landlord from raising the rent on a new contract after the initial 5 or 7 years of the contract.

Fewer meetings and more messages

Although there are no longer weekly meetings of the teams from both ministries, the crossing of “calls and messages” has continued. And Social Rights has also made a move. According to the same sources, he would have proposed a generic formula for the autonomous communities to establish price limits. This would save the disagreement with the PSOE, would support the Catalan regulation of price control – supported by Podemos and pending an appeal from the PP in the Constitutional – and would open the way to other territories to do the same.

In the Ministry of Social Rights they are silent about it and insist that their will and main proposal is to comply with what was agreed in the coalition government pact, which spoke of “putting a ceiling on abusive increases in rental prices.” In Transport they show that they do not like the idea too much: “This is a state competition and we are very respectful of competition in other matters, but we cannot avoid it,” explains a senior official in that department. Although housing policies are transferred to the communities, the Urban Leasing Law, which regulates rents, is state-owned and currently states that the rent is “that freely stipulated by the parties.”

The main obstacle, if putting price caps as requested by Podemos or giving tax benefits to landlords who rent cheaply as proposed by the PSOE, is still there and the clock is ticking. The commitment sent to Brussels is to resolve the negotiation as late as June and in Transport they see it possible. “We are going to try to fulfill it,” they settle. Afterwards, a parliamentary procedure would begin that is expected to be long: the plans sent to Europe indicate that the law would not enter into force before the middle of next year. The deadline is “realistic”, says the source consulted in the ministry chaired by José Luis Ábalos, in anticipation that the rule will generate “much debate” and, therefore, many amendments both in Congress and in the Senate.

In what problems are not expected, having reached consensus in recent months, it is in other measures that will contain what claims to be the first state housing law of democracy. The most important points are the measures to avoid evictions and the penalization of empty houses. Regarding the latter, the idea is to allow municipalities to charge more IBI (Real Estate Tax) on houses that are unoccupied without justification. Pending are the fringes of whether it affects only legal persons (companies) or also individuals and from how many homes (it would apply only to large owners).

Although evictions are also a sensitive issue for both parties – in the negotiation to enable special measures during the pandemic sparks flew at the end of last year – the truth is that neither of the two partners warns of major differences on this matter. Based on what was already approved between December and January, the idea is to maintain the possibility that the courts temporarily paralyze evictions of vulnerable families until they find alternative housing. It would be restricted, yes, only to civil proceedings. The extension to criminal cases in the latest regulation led to protests from the real estate sector and two appeals from PP and Vox before the Constitutional Court.