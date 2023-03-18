Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) is negotiating with trade union movements the new value of the minimum wage in the State of São Paulo to forward the proposal to the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) by the end of this month. The trend, however, is that the governor will not be able to reach the R$ 1,806.59 claimed by the centrals nor fulfill the R$ 1,550 promised during last year’s election campaign.

The unions’ proposal is considered “completely unfeasible” by the state government. Palácio dos Bandeirantes claims to have carried out “impact analyzes” of the new salary floor and is currently working with a scenario in which the state minimum should be below R$ 1,550 – without specifying an exact amount.

Last year, during a debate with Fernando Haddad (PT) in the second round of the state government election, held by TV Globo on October 27, Tarcísio said that, if elected, the minimum wage in São Paulo would be between R$ 1,550 and R$ 1,600.

According to the executive secretary of the Secretariat for Economic Development, Juliana Cardoso, there is currently no margin in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) to reach the R$ 1,550 promised by Tarcísio. “If it increases too much, the State will not be able to absorb this increase either. That ends up being our limiting factor,” she said. Juliana said there is still no estimate of the final value. “I believe it will not exactly beat (the R$ 1,550), but it will come close. Next for less.”

Currently, the São Paulo regional floor for the first salary range (which includes domestic workers, cleaning services and salespeople, for example) is R$ 1,284, that is, less than the national minimum wage, which is R$ 1,302. The Palácio dos Bandeirantes claims that the discrepancy will be corrected in the text sent to Alesp. That is, the new minimum in the State will be above R$ 1,302, but below R$ 1,550. Currently, the State that has the highest wage floor in the country is Paraná: R$ 1,731.02.

State Secretary for Strategic Projects, a portfolio directly linked to the governor’s office, Guilherme Afif Domingos said that, in general, the readjustment should reflect the reality of the market and not reach a range in which employers cannot afford the costs. “If it is set too high, it ends up, instead of benefiting, creating unemployment. It has to be within a well-considered margin,” said Afif.

Negotiation

One of the main articulators of the union movement with the state government, the president of the General Union of Workers (UGT), Ricardo Patah, said that Tarcísio demonstrates that he is open to dialogue with the entities. In a meeting with the Secretary of Economic Development, Jorge Lima, on Monday, he argued that the increase in the minimum would impact a “very small” part of the public service and would signal a “strong State, with a floor adequate to its size”.

However, according to Patah, the unions sat down at the negotiation table willing to talk. “It is not closed, R$ 1,800, R$ 1,500, R$ 1,600… What cannot be left is R$ 1,284, below the national minimum wage”, said Patah.

Differently from the national minimum wage, which must be compulsorily followed by all employers in the country, the regional minimum wages indicate a value that is not necessarily the same as that set by the organized categories. Some professions may have floors higher than the regional level and are not affected by the readjustment.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.