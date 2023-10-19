Gerardo Blyde, from the opposition delegation, and the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, shake hands during the meeting held this week in Barbados. NIGEL R BROWNE (REUTERS)

In less than 24 hours, the United States temporarily lifted economic sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and mining industry and external threats were averted for the holding of the opposition primary elections that will take place this Sunday, October 22. The signing in Barbados of two agreements between the opposition Unitary Platform of Venezuela and the government of Nicolás Maduro has clear immediate benefits. However, there are still many doubts as to whether this pact can lead to political change in the country or is one of the usual tactics of Chavismo. In the middle of both readings, there is another that values ​​the window of opportunity that opens with these agreements, but that can be closed like the blink of an eye.

The documents signed in Barbados this October 17 are the product of the great negotiation that Caracas and Washington have forged for more than a year and which ironically does not record any signed document, but which produced a 180 degree turn in the approach of the United States towards the South American country.

Instead, the Unitary Platform and the Maduro delegation produced two framework papers. One is about the electoral process and political rights. They baptized it Partial agreement on the promotion and political rights and electoral guarantees for all; while the other is titled Partial Agreement for the Protection of the Vital Interests of the Nation. The first contains the elements that can favor the opposition because it focuses on electoral factors, although it is not explicit regarding political disqualifications; and the second, of just four points, includes the rejection of the concessions for oil exploitation granted by Guyana in Venezuelan territory as well as the commitment to safeguard Venezuelan assets abroad, to which the Maduro government had not been able to access.

In two years, the United States went from the thesis of isolationism and maximalism, with the threat of “all cards are on the table”, wielded by the Donald Trump Administration, to an approach marked by the realpolitik that shows signs of settling for minimal results in a short time.

Can this approach bring about any political change in the country?

Like many issues in Venezuela, the answer is “it depends.” There are those who read this stage as a period to buy time in favor of Maduro, who will receive resources to inject into public spending, while continuing to fragment the opposition. According to this thesis, Chavismo is expected to fail to fulfill its promises. It is logical to assume that its performance follows the above guidelines. It would be a surprise if he acted in accordance with democratic values.

For Carmen Beatriz Fernández, professor of Political Communication at the University of Navarra, in the first moments of change, a positive aspect of the signing of these agreements is that the Maduro Government will not carry out the threats that have marked the path of the primary election of the opposition. She highlights that what is paramount is the radical change in strategy of the United States, focused on its own interests. One of them is to prevent Venezuela from continuing to be a factor of instability on the continent and continuing to generate a high flow of migrants to the north. In fact, hours before the lifting of sanctions, the first deportation flight from Texas landed in Maiquetía, the main Venezuelan airport.

There are those who highlight that the dialogue has been reactivated. They read with some optimism that the Maduro Government has committed itself to the entire world to respect the Venezuelan Constitution and human rights.

The former alternate rector of the National Electoral Council, Griselda Colina, maintains that the Barbados agreements mark the return of the actors to a formal negotiation space. From her perspective, the electoral issue is sufficiently outlined, especially because a period is set for the presidential elections (second half of 2024) and she contemplates, among other milestones, the updating of the Electoral Registry, as well as international observation. However, she highlights that everything is very fragile and that in order to achieve the agreed points, pressure and monitoring will be required.

I tend to believe that although Nicolás Maduro has been more successful than expected, he does not have it all.

To remain in the presidential chair, he has resorted to politics, but also to heavy-handedness, the violation of human rights and the support of the armed force. He has achieved that, despite internal differences, there is unity in the face of the threat of being expelled from power. He has eliminated most of his previously untouchable political rivals. For example: from the period of his predecessor Hugo Chávez eradicated the oil czar Rafael Ramírez. From his own generation he defenestrated his trusted man and economic operator Tarek El Aissami, in an unprecedented raid on the corrupt oil company PDVSA. He has done everything without breaking a sweat; But he has paid several costs, among them the broad rejection of the Venezuelan population, as all surveys show, and internal reluctance due to his desire to remain in government longer than Chávez himself.

The doubts regarding the Barbados agreements are reasonable, but the fact that “Maduro and his people” have had to negotiate with the United States, his historical enemy, reveals that he requires money to extend his opportunity to remain in power. That need is what is opening the slightest opportunity to promote change. On the other hand, Chavismo also suffers a blow to public opinion that may become more evident when it has to fulfill its part of the unwritten deal with Washington, such as the release of political prisoners.

However, it is still early to see what the scope of this entire stage may be. The Treasury Department has opened the clock for six months for Maduro to comply with the commitments made. It is a reasonable period.

Although there is a risk that, as Carmen Beatriz Fernández warns, the international community from now on will turn a blind eye to what happens in Venezuela, I am inclined to estimate, without being entirely optimistic, that having a route outlined electoral process on which consensus is being gained can peacefully channel the need for change that has been expressed in Venezuelan society. It’s a small chance, but six months ago it was unthinkable.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_