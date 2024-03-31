Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is counting on two political tracks regarding the current war in Gaza. To mitigate the crises it faces internally and externally; While a new round of negotiations begins in Cairo regarding the prisoner and detainee exchange deal, other talks are being held in Washington to convince the American administration regarding the arrangements for the ground operation that the Israeli army intends to implement in Rafah.

#Negotiation #quotCairoWashingtonquot. #save #Netanyahu #crises