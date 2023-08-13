Fromforeign policy close

Can all wars be resolved through negotiations? Offers of mediation from China in the Ukraine war are not made in good faith.

negotiations in the Ukraine war : If China makes offers, they may serve Russia’s purposes

in the : If China makes offers, they may serve Russia’s purposes will of people : Ukraine does not want the war to end with a negotiated solution

: Ukraine does not want the war to end with a negotiated solution Not ordinary conflict : Rejection of negotiations in Ukraine war is just realistic

: Rejection of negotiations in Ukraine war is just realistic This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on August 3, 2023 foreign policy.

Washington, DC – Soaring fuel and food costs in the Global South as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are prompting China, the African Union and even Saudi Arabia to offer mediation between Kiev and Moscow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed these initiatives, partly to solicit support from countries that have not condemned Russia and partly because the Biden administration genuinely seems to believe in the oft-repeated but untrue cliché that all Wars are ended through negotiations. The White House has consistently asserted that the United States will not negotiate over Ukraine’s head – but encouraging mediation efforts risks exposing the policy of Trump and biden to reiterate in Afghanistan: the delegitimization of a government that the United States should be supporting.

The US desire to leave Afghanistan resulted in a bad deal with the Taliban over the heads of the Afghan government, which the US has invested more than 20 years and $2 trillion in its promotion. The Trump administration, seeking an end to US involvement, negotiated directly with the Taliban – a terrorist organization – and agreed that US forces would be withdrawn within 14 months in exchange for the Taliban “preventing terrorism” and none US troops would attack. Both the Trump and Biden administrations continued to abandon Afghanistan despite the Taliban’s failure to honor the terms of the agreement, leaving the government in Kabul further delegitimized and left without US support to fight a politically and militarily resurgent Taliban.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia

Today, among Ukrainians and the United States’ European allies, there is a legitimate concern that the cost of supporting Ukraine, the political effort required to sustain congressional and public support (of which the government has far too little accomplished), and the risk of escalation with Russia could prompt Washington to abandon Kiev to an ill-considered peace project that threatens Ukraine’s long-term stability.

None of these three actors – China, the AU or Saudi Arabia – is a reliable partner in the peace effort. China claims to be a neutral party because it has never joined Western sanctions against Russia or publicly provided military aid to either nation. Nonetheless, from the very beginning of the war, the Chinese media and official statements were strongly anti-NATO and uncritically accepted the Russian narratives. Beijing portrays Kiev as a naïve victim of Western manipulation.

If China makes offers, they may serve Russian purposes

The actions of the Chinese leadership have backed this up. In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Moscow to reaffirm the “borderless” partnership between China and Russia. According to Russian intelligence intercepted by the US, Beijing has authorized covert shipments of lethal aid to Russia, and China is now the world’s largest buyer of Russian oil.

If China makes offers, they may serve Russian purposes – hoping to secure a brokered peace that leaves Russia in control of Ukrainian territory and imposes harsh terms on Kiev. In May, the Chinese special envoy for the Ukraine war, Li Hui, visited Ukraine to promote Chinese peace mediation. During the visit, Russia launched a series of rocket attacks on Kiev, possibly in an effort to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table under Chinese mediation. However, the campaign only underscored Ukraine’s strength after Ukrainian forces shot down every Russian missile that approached Kiev.

China also wants to play a “constructive role” in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, create some distance between Beijing and Moscow, position itself as a peace broker as opposed to a belligerent West, flaunt its construction expertise and cash and cracks between cause the United States and Europe. Given the record of China’s “Belt and Road” projects, the opacity of Chinese involvement would be devastating to anti-corruption efforts so vital to Ukraine’s future.

While China has presented a specific 12-point plan, the AU and Saudi Arabia have offered general support for peace. The Chinese plan envisages immediate benefits for the Russian government and ignores Ukraine’s basic demands for peace. The plan calls for “respecting the sovereignty of all countries” without calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, “abandoning the Cold War mentality”, which is a direct rejection of NATO expansionism, and “the unilateral end sanctions” that have effectively isolated the Russian economy.

The people of Ukraine do not want the war to end with a negotiated solution

AU countries’ neutrality is compromised by South Africa’s support for Russia, which includes joint naval exercises with Russia and China, and South Africa’s refusal to recognize the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pretoria also sees Ukraine as a unique opportunity to shake the United States’ position as the guarantor of global stability by promoting the AU and BRICS countries as viable alternatives.

The Saudi government has usefully negotiated the release of some Ukrainian-Russian prisoners and is lobbying for the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly abducted by Russia. However, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s justification for his country’s refusal to join efforts to impose sanctions on Russia shows that he too is an interested party. Saudi hostility toward the United States has increased since the Trump administration’s failure to retaliate against Iranian attacks on Saudi oil facilities in 2019, but it has intensified in the Biden administration. The Saudis are now not only supporting the price of oil to Russia’s advantage (and against opposition from the White House), but also allowing China to pay for its oil imports in renminbi and threatening the Biden administration with Chinese bases on Saudi territory.

More problematic than the inclinations of potential mediators is the simple fact that the Ukrainian people do not want this war to end with a negotiated settlement. Polls from early February showed that 97 percent of Ukrainians believe they will defeat Russia, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that any solution must include a “withdrawal of Russian troops from our entire independent country,” including Crimea . Ukrainians know that territorial integrity is the basis of state sovereignty. Giving up Ukrainian land as part of a deal would be a resounding Russian victory. Still, US officials have urged Zelenskyy to agree to negotiations, arguing that refusal would give Russia diplomatic advantages. They confuse negotiations with ending a war.

As political scientist Roy Licklider has noted, 85 percent of civil wars end in military victory rather than in a negotiated political settlement. Extensive data modeling of conflicts by the late Lincoln Bloomfield at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology supports these findings. Historian Geoffrey Blainey refutes this assumption in his seminal work The Causes of War and demonstrates that moderate treaties – that is, negotiated agreements to end wars – increase the likelihood of future wars. He concludes that “a hard peace treaty tends to prolong peace; and there is an important reason why it seems so. A hard treaty was mostly the result of a war that ended in decisive victory. And, as will be shown later, a decisive victory tends to foster a more lasting peace.”

The refusal to negotiate in the Ukraine war is simply realistic

In an ordinary conflict, refusing to negotiate may seem recalcitrant. But in the midst of an invasion by a country that is committing war crimes on a grand scale and threatening possible genocide, it’s just realistic. Pressing Ukraine to support negotiations or accept offers of mediation condones aggression by forcing the victim to compromise with the perpetrator. A better response would be to insist that the negotiations punish Russia for aggression, war crimes, the destruction of Ukraine’s economy and violations of international agreements on freedom of navigation. This approach would strengthen the international order that the Biden administration so often professes to defend. Even if Russia were to refuse to pay reparations, using the $300 billion in Russian government funds frozen in western central banks would be a good start.

Giving up the role of mediator runs counter to the interests of both the United States and Ukraine. Russia appears to view itself as a great power like the United States, and having a less powerful country as a mediator would likely result in Russia being less willing to make concessions. It would be a mistake to cede diplomatic space to US adversaries instead of allowing the inevitable Ukrainian victors to dictate how this war ends. The failures of the Doha Accord began when the United States decided to abandon Afghanistan. Forcing Kiev into peace negotiations brokered by the Chinese, the AU or the Saudis instead of giving it the support it needs to defeat Russia risks winning the war and losing the peace.

To the authors Ben Lefkowitz is a member of the American Enterprise Institute’s Foreign and Defense Studies team. Twitter (X): @BenLefkow Kori Shake is Senior Fellow and Director of Foreign and Defense Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. Twitter (X): @KoriShake

We are currently testing machine translation. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on August 03, 2023 in “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.