Austria’s Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner before a military show in Vienna. © IMAGO/Martin Juen

Does it make sense to negotiate with Russia? Warnings are coming from Austria – coupled with warnings of side effects of the Ukraine war.

Vienna/Berlin – mediate or enable harshness against the aggressor? Political handling of the Ukraine war remains a tightrope act for the West: Ukraine is calling for more weapons, and Russia is sending out massive warnings.

Austria is on these issues once again a little more reserved than Germany – Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) now said that in an interview with the published on Tuesday (December 27). World let it be known: Vienna intends to continue without the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine. Tanner called for an increased focus on diplomacy. She warned of possible side effects of the war: blackouts in Western and Central Europe and anger about high energy prices.

“A means for Putin”: Austria warns the EU of blackouts

“For Putin, hacker attacks on the western power supply are a means of hybrid warfare,” the conservative warned. The probability that a blackout will occur in parts of the EU in the near future is “very high”. “Did you know that a third of the population would no longer be able to take care of themselves by the fourth day of a power blackout?” Tanner asked rhetorically – she also conceded that there was a “fine line between raising awareness with a sense of proportion and stoking fears”.

In any case, the risk of blackouts had increased with the Ukraine war, explained the Austrian defense minister – and at the same time made a rather pessimistic prognosis for the further course of the conflict: On the one hand, the combat capability of Ukraine is sometimes still underestimated, on the other hand, Russia has “enormous reserves of material and soldiers”: “It is unclear whether there will ever be a winner in this war,” said Tanner the World.

“Without the support of the West, Ukraine would be lost,” Tanner emphasized – that’s why the West must continue to support the country “with full force”. As a neutral country, Austria does not supply deadly weapons, but does supply helmets and heating generators, “which is just as important”.

Ukraine war: negotiations with Russia? Austria’s minister thinks aloud

At the same time, when asked about possible negotiations in the Ukraine war, the minister expressed astonishingly clear doubts about a widespread basic attitude: that according to which Ukraine decides when and what to negotiate. One could also see it “in such a way that the West, which has been supporting Ukraine with weapons and billions for months, must find out together with Kyiv when the limit of this war has been reached and when it makes sense to start negotiations in a suitable format ‘ Tanner said World.

It was “a difficult matter,” she admitted. In the same breath, however, the ÖVP politician put forward an argument for negotiations that Moscow should be happy to hear: “In this context, we must not forget that the high energy prices, which are a result of Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, could increasingly be perceived as a burden by people in the West,” emphasized Tanner.

According to her own statements, she still wants to stick to sanctions – unlike (still) left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht, who caused an uproar in the Bundestag a few weeks ago. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert spoke out against negotiations with Russia for the time being. “The moment when Ukraine will negotiate its peace will come,” said Kühnert on Tuesday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “But it has prerequisites: namely the territorial integrity of this country and that Russia realizes that it cannot achieve its war goals.” (fn)