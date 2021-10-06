I deny Do Borel, the man accused of raping Dayane Mello in a Brazilian reality show while she was unconscious, he was found alive in a motel. The Brazilian rapper disappeared 24 hours ago and Mom feared the worst.

After being disqualified from reality in which he was a roommate with Dayane Mello he had launched a social message denying the rape and explaining that he had thought about suicide.

The portal was the first to announce it Say Young. On the site it was written verbatim:

Brazilian police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of Nego Do Borel, singer and former contestant of the reality A Fazenda accused of harassment and alleged rape of Dayane Mello. The denunciation was made by Nego’s mother who went to a police department in Rio de Janeiro on the evening of last Monday, worried about her state of health. According to what emerged, he would have said that his son is depressed and that he would have called some friends as a “last” greeting before his disappearance. From what is known, Nego seems to have been spotted in Itacuruçá, on the Rio coast.

Now the mother has confirmed that she found the singer alive and well in a motel where he would voluntarily leave for escape from the hype media. A sister of hers denied any rape and explained:

My brother as far as I know has never had a problem with alcohol, medicine or anything, so I think he walked away out of desperation, people are just judging. Before participating in the reality show I asked him if he was ready, he said yes, but it was not convincing. The rape charge? A rape charge is serious, you can’t talk about that, it wasn’t rape.

