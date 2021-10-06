The accusations against him seem to have had a weight, I deny Do Borel, the man she allegedly raped Dayane Mello, It’s disappeared. The news is in all Brazilian newspapers, while in Italy it was the DireGiovani portal that reported the news.

On the website it is explained how the man escaped and the mother is extremely worried about his condition. Some time ago in fact he had threatened the suicide. The portal reports:

Brazilian police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of Nego Do Borel, singer and former contestant of the reality A Fazenda accused of harassment and alleged rape of Dayane Mello. The denunciation is filed by Nego’s mother, Roseli Viana, who went to a police department in Rio de Janeiro last Monday, worried about her state of health. According to what emerged, he would have said that his son is depressed and that he would have called some friends as a “last” greeting before his disappearance. From what is known, Nego seems to have been spotted in Itacuruçá, on the Rio coast.

The man after being disqualified had made some statements worrying:

After she refused my advances we went to sleep, the police found that there was no rape. But despite this my family and I have been attacked and have been victims of racism. I’m going to end up taking my own life and I’m not bluffing. I don’t want to be labeled a criminal, man! There are so many people out there doing harm, I wonder what did I do wrong to deserve so much hate?

