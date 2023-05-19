Municipal services will save summer residents from hogweed in the areas and charge them for it

Summer residents in the Moscow region, who do not independently fight with hogweed in the areas, will be forced to pay for the destruction of a dangerous weed. Municipal services will have to eradicate it for them, which will then issue a multi-thousandth bill to the owners, writes MK.RU.

New site improvement rules were adopted in November 2022 and came into force in early 2023. Now local governments are obliged to ensure that there are no hogweed thickets not only on municipal, but also on private land.

First, the owner of the dacha will be warned that the time has come to eliminate the weeds on the site, and if there is no reaction, then employees of the state budgetary institution (GBU) for improvement will come and do the work themselves. The owner of the dacha will have to reimburse the municipality for the funds spent on the elimination of the hogweed within two months. For those who do not cover the costs, the recovery will be carried out through the courts.

Commercial firms that deal with the destruction of hogweed usually charge from 1,000 to 2,000 rubles for one hundred square meters – the price depends on the height of the plant. Experts suggest that municipal services will take no less from summer residents. So, according to experts, for a plot of six acres, you will have to pay from 5,000 to 10 thousand rubles.

Considering that one treatment per season is not enough, the fight against hogweed by the forces of municipalities can be costly for summer residents. It will be cheaper, according to experts, to mow the weeds yourself or hire one of the local specialists.

Earlier, gardener Andrei Tumanov urged the Russians not to destroy the cow parsnip in the plots on their own. According to the expert, this weed is getting out of control due to improper soil care. The expert added that the authorities often cut down bushes along the road and then paint the roadsides twice a month. According to Tumanov, it is this kind of routine work to improve the territory that is the most effective way to deal with hogweed.