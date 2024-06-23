Traffic accidents that occurred during the past years in the country sparked disputes that reached the courts, over claims from the owners of damaged vehicles for the required compensation, in light of counter-claims made by insurance companies, that the accidents would not have occurred had it not been for the negligence of the driver himself, and his failure to take due precautionary measures.

In the same context, the police and relevant authorities in the country recently issued warnings to drivers against neglecting vehicle maintenance during the summer, which included the necessity of ensuring the safety of the cooling and brake systems and the safety of the vehicle’s tires before driving it, especially with high temperatures, as well as not leaving flammable materials behind. Or an explosion inside the vehicle, as it may lead to serious accidents due to global warming inside the vehicle.

Experts and specialists in traffic accidents and insurance have warned of the negative repercussions resulting from drivers’ negligence, as it leads to serious accidents and numerous human and material damages, and at the same time it may deprive vehicle owners of the right to claim compensation if it is proven that it resulted from their negligence.

In detail, the traffic expert, General Director of the “Saed Association” to reduce traffic accidents, Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri, warned of the seriousness of traffic accidents, resulting from the negligence of some drivers, and their failure to take the supposed preventive measures to avoid such accidents, including leaving flammable materials and tools inside. A closed vehicle during the summer, and during high temperatures, such as phone chargers, sterilization containers, perfume, etc., as the high temperature can cause them to explode and cause serious damage to the vehicle, in addition to not leaving water containers or bottles exposed to direct sunlight, because they may turn into something. It is similar to a focused lens in which the spectrum of high sunlight collects during the afternoon, causing a fire to break out inside the vehicle. Likewise, tanned or manufactured leather should not be placed, because it is susceptible to combustion, especially when placed under direct sunlight.

Al-Amiri stressed the need for the driver to be careful to perform regular maintenance of the vehicle, whether the air conditioning, brakes or cooling systems, and to ensure the quality of the tires, noting that in the meantime and during the late period of the night, foggy clouds descend, blocking horizontal vision, which causes a problem if There is a malfunction in the air conditioning, as a result of obscuring the driver’s vision after steam condensed on the glass, because the vehicle’s interior temperature is not equal to the exterior cold temperature. Hence, the driver must not neglect the maintenance of any aspect of the vehicle, so as not to expose his life and the lives of others to danger.

He also pointed out the behavior of some drivers, which is leaving the car running to go out and fulfill some needs, which exposes it to theft, and if there are children inside it, it may expose them to the risk of suffocation and death if the air conditioner malfunctions, as a result of high temperatures.

Al-Amiri stressed that there is a legal responsibility on the driver, which is to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the vehicle and its passengers, in addition to the safety of road users, and that neglecting any part of it holds him responsible for the losses resulting from it.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to the traffic law and traffic safety guidelines called for by the relevant police authorities, to achieve levels of safety and security on the roads and reduce accidents in all their forms.

Insurance expert Dr. Hazem Madi confirmed that there are disputes that may occur between the insured and the insurance company, against the backdrop of some vehicle accidents in which there is suspicion of negligence on the part of the driver himself, and of his participation in causing the accident, pointing out that the decisive factor is the insurance contract. If it is proven that the There is clear negligence on the part of the driver in the accident, so the insurance company is not obligated to cover it.

Madi pointed out that there are various forms of driver negligence that may lead to road accidents, including when the driver neglects to maintain the car’s brakes, or drives his vehicle with unroadworthy tires, causing an accident, or leaving flammable materials that explode. Global warming inside the vehicle, which leads to serious damage, or not getting enough sleep before taking a long-distance vehicle trip. He stressed that the legislation established in the field of insurance guaranteed the rights of consumers and insurance companies, and that the insurance contract covers accidents that vehicles are exposed to in their normal condition, without mistaken or reckless human intervention. In other words, the insurance philosophy is based on covering the possibility of a risk occurring in its natural state, which means that the driver is obligated to do his best to take precautions and procedures to prevent the accident from occurring. In the event of a dispute over the entitlement to insurance coverage, the final word is given to the judiciary, which decides on it based on Based on the facts of the incident and the justifications of each party.

He stressed the importance of the insurance companies’ initiative to implement awareness campaigns for different segments of society, to raise awareness of such matters, especially warning against the negligence and errors of drivers that lead to vehicle accidents, which would limit the occurrence of these accidents and the legal disputes that could arise because of them. .

The CEO of UIS Insurance, Jihad Vitrouni, confirmed that any negligence carried out by the insured, which leads to damage to his comprehensively insured vehicle, is considered a type of negligence and indifference to the responsibility imposed on the vehicle owner, and he may not demand compensation for it, and he bears it himself. responsibility for it.

He explained that a form of negligence is when a vehicle is stolen because its owner left the car keys inside while it was running or parked it in an unsecured place. Here, he has committed irresponsible behavior and encouraged its theft. The same applies to someone whose car is stolen because the doors were left open. A form of negligence that leads to damage to the vehicle and is not covered by the insurance company is when the driver intentionally leaves the vehicle in dangerous places or drives it through pools of water, causing damage to it.

He continued, “The matter also extends to drivers who deliberately leave flammable materials or tools inside the vehicle during the summer, which cause explosions and vehicle fires. Here, the owner bears responsibility as a result of his negligence and his indirect contribution to the occurrence of the accident, especially since the concerned authorities in The state issued several alerts and warnings against leaving these materials inside the vehicle, especially during the summer and with high temperatures.”

He added: “Despite this, if it is proven that the vehicle owner left behind, as a result of forgetfulness or inattention, a lighter, perfume bottle, or any other substance, and its explosion caused damage to the vehicle, then the circumstances surrounding the incident can be taken into account when claiming coverage for the losses resulting from the accident.” He pointed out that the insurance company issues car insurance policies to cover the cost of repair and compensation for damages resulting from traffic accidents or damages resulting from natural factors. The insured has the right to demand coverage of these damages as long as he is committed to what is stated in the insurance document. At the same time, the company has the right to Insurance may refuse compensation if it proves that the accident to which the insured’s vehicle was exposed was the result of his negligence, and it is always necessary to review the terms and conditions of the insurance contract, to ensure compliance with what is required of the car owner in order to avoid any unacceptable behavior. In turn, the advisor at Al Wathba National Insurance Company, Bassam Gilmiran, stated, “If a vehicle fire accident occurs due to flammable materials left inside the vehicle, such as lighters, perfume containers, and compressed bottles, the insurance coverage depends on the terms and conditions of the vehicle’s insurance policy and the type of insurance it has.” The vehicle owner. If the vehicle owner has comprehensive insurance, it is possible for the insurance company to cover the cost of repairing the damage resulting from the fire, including those resulting from flammable materials left inside the vehicle.

He added: “However, some insurance companies may consider this accident to be the result of negligence on the part of the vehicle owner, and may refuse to cover the damages.” He believed that “a fire that occurs due to extreme heat can be considered among the losses resulting from natural hazards, which usually include environmental and weather phenomena that cannot be controlled, as the high temperatures inside the vehicle can be considered within this category, because the main cause is the conditions.” Hot weather, and not intentional behavior or gross negligence on the part of the owner.”

7 pictures of neglect

. Leaving flammable materials and tools inside the vehicle in the summer.

. Leaving the car keys inside the vehicle in the running position.

. Not ensuring the safety of the tires before driving the vehicle.

. Failure to ensure that the vehicle doors are closed, which exposes it to theft.

. Driving the vehicle in rainwater pools, which leads to its drowning.

. Failure to perform regular maintenance and failure to ensure the safety of the brakes.

. Not getting enough sleep before driving a vehicle on a long trip.