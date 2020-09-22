Highlights: Illegal boats still operating in Dhaulpur Chambal river

SP’s order is being torn apart

The administration is not taking any action, the boats are running openly

SP banned illegal boats in Kota district due to accident

Dholpur

Four days of moonlight and then dark night. This proverb is now beginning to sit in view of the attitude of the administration in the state. It can be said that it has not been a week since the incident of the death of more than a dozen people after the overturning of a boat filled with 50 people in the Chambal river in Kota in the state that illegal boats started operating again in Dhaulpur Chambal. is. Let us tell you that taking lessons from this incident, the District Superintendent of Police had given instructions to stop this illegal operation. At the same time, it was said to take action seriously. But the situation is that boats are still openly operating in the district.

Big accident can happen anytime

Let us tell you that the boat is operated in the district to cross the Chambal river from one place to another, which carries passengers as well as other means. The situation is that these boats are carrying more than capacity and carrying other means, which can be the cause of an accident at any time. In this way illegal boats are operated at many places in the district which carry it from this side to the other side.

Travel from Rajasthan border to Madhya Pradesh

According to the information received from the Kachhiyara Ghat in Rajkheda area, the passengers and their equals are taken in a boat and taken to Kuthaina Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, from there, the riders and their equals come to the Kachhiyara Ghat in the Rajasthan border. This work goes on daily. According to the information received from the sources, in order to get this journey fixed, 10 rupees are taken from each ride and the same are charged separately.

No safety nor any resource, God trust

There is no safety nor any resources to take the boat from this shore to that shore, the journey is only God trust. In such a situation, if any accident happens then who will be responsible for it? This administration has to understand.

Testing not happening

The boat works every day to leave people and goods, but even after such a big accident in the state, it is never tested nor tested. Not that it is in movable condition. Experts said that the boat owner, Mallah, fixes the boat by beating himself, whether it is capable of moving or not. An accident can happen at any time.