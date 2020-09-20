In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, there have been reports of negligence of the Mumbai Police and the medical board performing autopsy since the beginning. According to the latest report, Sushant’s viscera was not properly preserved due to which investigation is difficult. At the same time, AIIMS Forensic Panel Chief Sudhir Gupta has assured that the truth will be revealed after this investigation.

Viscera test is very important, news of not being safe properly

A source from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has told AINS that the viscera that the forensic science department has received is very low and not well. Visra was under investigation in the forensic department till Friday evening. The source said that the viscera is not well and this is causing considerable problems in chemical and toxicological investigations. Sushant died from poison or drug overuse, Visra’s test is very important for this.

Mumbai police officer’s claim – All efforts made on our behalf

On the other hand, senior IPS officer of Mumbai says that all efforts were made to preserve all the forensic and documentary evidence related to the case. He said, we have been investigating many sensitive and high profile cases. The Mumbai Police is very professional as far as investigation is concerned.

Forensic Head’s statement – this investigation will reveal the truth

At the same time, AIIMS Forensic Department Head Doctor Sudhir Gupta has assured Sushant’s fans that the truth will be revealed by this investigation. The AIIMS team and the CBI were supposed to meet on September 20, which will now be held on Tuesday.