Jodhpur

Panchayat elections were held in the state amid the ongoing Corona transition. Rajasthan became the first state in the country to conduct elections during the Corona transition period. There is a lot of discussion about this too. But in the midst of this panchayat election in Jodhpur, a big negligence has also come to light. Here, an employee of middle election duty was found to be Korana positive in the Suwap Panchayat of Au Panchayat Samiti. After this there was a stir between the administration and the people. After getting the information in this regard, a team of doctors from the Aau CHC reached the spot. At the same time, corona positive person was sent from there by ambulance.

ID check of villagers continued in election duty

According to the information received, the duty of the person who turned out to be positive was engaged in checking the voter ID in the election. Therefore, he came in contact with hundreds. Here the villagers say that the duty of the employees who have been examined on the 25th should not be imposed in the election, this is the negligence of the higher officials.

Now demand for corona investigation of all is arising

In this case, nursing worker Laduram Vishnoi, who has come from Aau CHC, says that it is mandatory for all the voters present in Suvap Gram Panchayat and all the voters who came in contact with Corona positive to get the corona checked. However, it has not been decided yet. Let us tell you that Panchayat elections were held on Monday in 974 gram panchayats of Panchayat Samitis of Ganganagar, Dholpur, Dausa, Churu, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Barmer, Baran, Alwar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh and Sikar districts of the state.