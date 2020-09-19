Highlights: News of negligence amid increasing corona infection in the state

Corona infected sent to Dubai from Jaipur flight

Air India Express sent abroad despite the passenger being corona positive

Dubai airport administration imposes 15-day ban on airlines

Jaipur

In the state where the risk of corona infection is spreading rapidly. Meanwhile, news of great negligence related to Indian Airlines has been revealed. A Corona positive person was sent to Jaipur Dubai on Air India Flight Air India Express here. The case was revealed when the Dubai Airport Administration, after an internal investigation, stopped all operations of the airlines with immediate effect.

15 days ban now

On September 4, Air India Express flight number IX-1135 flew from Jaipur to Dubai. In this, Kartar Singh, who was positive two days ago, was allowed to go on the flight. Now according to the order given by Dubai Airport Administration, no flights of Air India Express from all over the country will be able to fly to Dubai till October 2.

The flight was not allowed to land

After the matter came to light, the Dubai Airport Administration, adopting strict attitude, banned all Air India Express flights. But at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the flight had left for Jaipur with 65 passengers. The Dubai Airport Administration also did not allow this flight to land. After this, the flight was diverted to Sharjah at 5 pm.