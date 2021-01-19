A criminal case of negligence was opened after the death of a man under an avalanche on Dombai, the press service reports. SK in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence, resulting in grievous bodily harm or death of a person by negligence). At the moment, witnesses of the incident are being questioned.

Earlier it was reported that search and rescue operations were resumed in Dombai after an avalanche. 233 people and 28 pieces of equipment are taking part in snow clearing works.

Recall that an avalanche descended on the ski slope near the village of Dombai in Karachay-Cherkessia on January 18. According to initial data, from four to 12 people could be under the snow. Then it was reported that the victim of an avalanche in Karachay-Cherkessia was the president of the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Federation “Dombay” Hadji-Murat Marshankulov.

Also, rescuers found the whereabouts of two people, whose fate was unknown. The missing were found alive in the village of Dombay