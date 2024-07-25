“Looking at the world as it is and not as we would like it to be. Adopting the parameter of national interest”. This is the meaning of modern “Realpolitik” as expressed by Giampiero Massolo and Francesco Bechis in the book published by Solferino. The ambassador, former secretary general of the Farnesina and head of the DIS, the department that coordinates Italian intelligence, spoke about it in the new episode of “Minds ON”, the series produced by Adnkronos and Centro Economia Digitale and hosted by Giorgio Rutelli and Rosario Cerra.

“What moves international dynamics is the game, the clash and the occasional meeting of multiple national interests. It is a fairly precise notion – he explains – we are talking about the political act of synthesis that governments perform to pursue goals, which must take into account permanent elements (geographical position, history, tradition and citizens’ feelings) and ‘instantaneous’, that is, based on opportunities and the need to defend themselves from threats. And then there is a very precise interest, absolutely legitimate to include, which is that of a government to remain in power for as long as possible. Who can evaluate this act? The voters and parliaments in democratic countries, the squares where democracy is less at home. And sometimes the squares judge the acts of synthesis in a rather fierce and uncompromising way. This is the method we propose: do not focus only on one aspect, be it law, economics, ethics. Decisions are complex and concern all these aspects at the same time. And then we must not fall into the easy temptation of saying that we live in a world of madmen, madmen do not exist, there are those who make very careful choices, who pursue their own national interests, one may not agree with the choice, but they are always choices based on a precise calculation”. (continued)

In Italy, the expression “national interest” has always aroused suspicion and fear, even if, says Massolo, the situation is changing: “In the past there was a certain abuse of this term, and then a certain modesty towards taking responsibility, because this is the national interest: making choices, discarding options and taking on others. Once it was possible, you could somehow shield yourself with multilateralism, international organizations, European federalism or even simply follow the decisions of the UN. Today it is no longer possible. Each country is sailing on the open sea, it must make very precise choices”.

Speaking of the “narrowing of globalization,” the ambassador explains that the world known to Europeans until now, the easy paradigm of “raw materials from Russia, goods from China, security from the United States,” no longer exists. Today, the economy looks to security, but risks leading to mutual distrust and the closing of markets. “The Atlantic is narrow when we talk about Ukraine, Western solidarity, but it widens when we talk about convenience and security. On both sides, each pursues a different interest: satisfying their consumers and shielding their companies from the dangers of a dangerous world. There is no balance on this and no antidote. How far will this closure go? I believe that at a certain point, the interdependence, which is still very strong between the various areas, including between the United States and China, will stop this process of estrangement. It will not be a political decision, it will be a self-regulating mechanism. Interdependence will be stronger than the desire to put up barriers.”

In Massolo’s book there is a chapter dedicated to the spoilsports, those leaders who do not recognize themselves in the international order that the West has tried to build with mixed success. We talk about Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, the Iranian ayatollahs, the Turkish Erdgan. But in this period we can also add Viktor Orban to the group. Will the liberal democracies be able to react in the face of these characters or are they destined to be defeated? “The two powers that certainly do not recognize themselves in the liberal world order are China and Russia – he answers – China has the time, the means, the population, the territorial extension, above all the economic power. It does not yet have the military, but it can wait, play a ‘long game’ that will lead to a structure that better responds to its national interest. Russia cannot aspire, due to a lack of means, to a different international order. However, it needs to project power, because in its vision it is either a great power or it is not. Its way of subverting the order is to attack sovereign countries. Those who, like Russia, make the subversion of the world order a reason for living, those who thrive on conflict, are North Korea, a bit like Iran with its expansionist aims in the region. And then there are countries that benefit from instability, but do not create it, either because they do not want to or because they would not be able to. It could be Saudi Arabia, Turkey, mutatis mutandis even Orban’s Hungary, with different methods and territorial areas. Democracies in this context cannot do anything other than coordinate better among themselves. And not to let the part of values, rights, and regulation disappear from the system of international relations. And then it is not a given that they will succumb, we must never underestimate democracies. We had an example of this with Covid: at the beginning it seemed that autocracies were dealing with it much better, but in the end the democratic model of openness, of living with the disease, won rather than the rigid Chinese system of closure and control. And then there is a second aspect: the Global South, an expression I don’t like, is united by a certain annoyance at what they call the West’s double standard: the rules are applied only when it suits us. In reality they don’t want to choose between the security and advantages guaranteed by the Americans and the convenience represented by China. They want to take the best of both. So the world is not necessarily so hostile to democracies in its current structure. It is more of a world made up of changing alliances”.

What role can Italy play in the great game of European and global intelligence and defense? According to Massolo, “from the point of view of these apparatuses we have very high standards. Not in quantitative terms, because the size of our country does not allow it, but we are qualitatively advanced. We have elite contingents, considered a point of reference even abroad. Of course, it is difficult to talk about European intelligence and defense. Europe is not a federal state, it is made up of governments and each government gives instructions to its own apparatuses. Yet, in the exchange of data and in the comparison of information, the Union is essential here. And this will happen more and more. From this point of view, a European dimension of intelligence exists. From the point of view of defense, a push towards a European army is far from being realized. But even in industry things are not easier. Producing a single tank, a single fighter, a single radar that is the same for everyone? But there are those who get their supplies from American producers, those from Europeans, those who prefer the French, those who hedge and take a little here and a little there. Each country has its own national industrial base and if we were to rationalize beyond all limits, we would lose production centers, rich territories and manpower. We can certainly coordinate better, avoid duplications, expand the European industrial base. We have lived for too many years on the so-called “peace dividend”, we believed that defending European borders was a nineteenth-century concept and instead we found ourselves, almost unconsciously, in a very different reality. We must aim for a realistic and not occasional process of greater coordination in foreign policy objectives and the means of defense necessary to pursue them”. (continued)

Speaking of Europe, Ambassador Massolo invites us to get out of the misunderstanding “that we are in a federal Europe, in which the political results of this or that European political family have a decisive influence on the governance of the Union. Europe is led by governments. And when the heads of state and government sit at the Council table, they are very little influenced by the results of the European elections. They are greatly influenced by their internal political situations, but at the same time also strong in the solidity of their traditional political systems. To say that Macron’s difficulty at home and the weakness of Chancellor Scholz are equivalent to a nullification of the Franco-German axis seems a bit bold to me. It is certainly a somewhat weakened power, and each of the two when they return home has difficulty applying what they decide when they are sitting in Brussels. But when they are sitting at that table, they decide. And they want to count. So that historic axis cannot be easily obliterated. But for some years now it has not been enough to keep Europe afloat. Something else is needed, which is the primary responsibility of the larger countries. So let’s add Italy first, and then Poland, Spain. Regardless of political families, we cannot ignore the third largest economy in the Union, not only because not having it on board creates a disadvantage, but because canceling it risks creating a hole into which the whole of Europe risks being drawn. And so Italy, on the side of the solution, would become part of the problem. Europe has become a world of variable geometries, it is not enough to count on classic alliances. The most appropriate coalition must be built each time to build the broadest majority and move forward on certain dossiers”.