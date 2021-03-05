The Guardia Civil are investigating a 63-year-old man from Motril for alleged animal cruelty through negligence in the care of his pony.

The animal, which was kept on a piece of land in Almuñécar, shows obvious signs of neglect as its hooves had not been trimmed in a considerable time, leaving it almost crippled and in evident pain.

It was Seprona (environmental branch) of the Guardia Civil that learned of the situation under which the animal was being kept and who turned up the next day with a veterinary surgeon belonging to the Regional Agrarian Office in Motril.

The vet confirmed that the pony exhibted evident symptoms for laminitis: this is a disease that affects the feet of ungulates and is found mostly in horses and cattle. Clinical signs include foot tenderness progressing to inability to walk, increased digital pulses, and increased temperature in the hooves.

The owner admitted that he had not trimmed its hooves in over a year because he had called the farrier but he had never turned up. In later conversations with the police he admitted that he did not have the money to cover the costs of keeping the animal as far as veterinary services went.

For this reason the Civil Lair called the Andalusian Horse Rescue Center in Málaga to hand the animal over into their care. The said center covered the costs of transporting the pony and veterinary care.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)