Mutts Aninmal Rrescue is a Kennesaw, Georgia shelter that houses sick, neglected and injured dogs. Like these neglected and malnourished puppies, found in trouble and with no one to take care of them. Fortunately, the volunteers decided to take charge of their situation and were able to perform a real miracle. They were saved just in time.

Photo source from the.boho.homestead Instagram

The operators of this shelter recently rescued five severely neglected dogs. The litter did not have the fur and the skin was covered with scabs, due to the mange from which they suffered. They also had secondary skin infections and were underweight.

The paws had inflammation everywhere and because of this they had difficulty in to walk. The staff decided to name the puppies based on the different shades of pink. The females are called Rose, Rogue, Magenta and Fuschia. The only male is called Berry.

THE rescuers they offered them food and water, but also lots of pampering. And they have found a foster family for each puppy, in order to grow with the love necessary to grow up. Also because they had never felt this feeling in their life.

Whitney Horne stepped forward for Rose and Rogue, sharing their progress on Instagram:

While Rose was getting better every day with the prescribed medications and regimen, Rouge was actually declining.

Rogue ate and took medications, but didn’t recover. Rose supported her in every way.

Photo source from the.boho.homestead Instagram

Neglected and malnourished puppies, the long way to recover

The vet found that Rogue suffered from kidney failure. She has started her first treatments and seems to be improving day by day.

Luckily, she had an excellent first foster care, Whitney Horne, who quickly recognized the signs of distress.

Photo source from the.boho.homestead Instagram

Rogue isn’t out of the woods yet, but he’s improving and on the right path to recovery.