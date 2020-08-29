Up to 40% of all loans issued in the first half of 2020 fell on refinancing, a survey of the largest credit organizations conducted by Izvestia showed. … Clients want to lower their debt payments by borrowing money at a lower interest rate. However, low rates increase risks to financial stability – banks earn less, according to the Central Bank. Experts are confident that falling margins will force lenders to come up with new ways to make a profit and reduce costs. According to them, if the regulator returns to the policy of raising rates, the industry will face serious stress.

Until everything fell

For the first six months of 2020 VTB’s share of refinancing in mortgage loans was 30% … In absolute terms, this is 5.4 times, or 107 billion rubles, more than the same level of 2019.

The share of refinanced housing loans in Unicredit in the first half of the year was in the region of 35-40% , Mikhail Povaliya, a member of the organization’s board, told Izvestia. In consumer loans, the indicator is much lower – no more than 3%, he said.

In Promsvyazbank, refinancing accounts for about 30-36% of mortgage loans , reported in his press service. A surge of interest was observed in March and April, they specified there. Clients reissued loans at reduced rates, issued three years ago and earlier. In May, the volume of refinancing decreased due to restrictions in the work of state institutions conducting re-registration of collateral. In consumer lending this year, the share of refinancing is stable at about 30%, they summed up there.

In the first half of 2020 mortgage refinancing volumes increased by about six times , assessed by the expert of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko. In the sector of consumer loans – by at least a quarter, he said.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

The overall growth in mortgage debt was minimal. – in May of this year it was 0.7%, in June – 1.2%. For comparison, last year for the same periods – 1.2 and 1.1%, respectively, the Central Bank told Izvestia.

Refinancing a mortgage loan at a lower rate leads to a redistribution of banking risks, the regulator noted … With a decrease in interest on the loan, the payment on it, the debt burden of the borrower and the likelihood of its default on obligations in the future are also reduced, they explained there.

However, along with this, the margin decreases and the interest rate risk increases, the regulator stressed. If rates in the economy rise, then financial organizations will face a decrease in income, since mortgage loans are issued for a longer period than the resources attracted by banks , explained in the press service of the Central Bank.

To reduce the risk, it is advisable to expand the issue of mortgage-backed securities, as well as to increase their circulation terms … Now the 6.5% state program accounts for almost a third of all loans provided, they added. So, in June, out of 276 billion rubles of issued mortgage loans, 92 billion fell on it.

When asked about additional measures to support banks, if the risk of an increase in rates is realized, the Central Bank said that it had already reduced the capital adequacy ratios that are taken into account when issuing a mortgage.

The ghost of the crisis

A high share of refinancing and virtually zero portfolio growth means financial institutions are not ready to take on new risks , believes the chairman of the board of BCS Bank Dmitry Peshnev-Podolsky. Everyone wants to work either with their clients, whom they already know well, or with those who regularly pay to another bank , he explained.

Low-rate refinancing and coronavirus-related economic uncertainty stimulate citizens to pay off debts ahead of schedule , added the chief economist of PF “Capital” Evgeny Nadorshin. The process leads to a deterioration in the quality of borrowers, and, consequently, of bank assets – as a rule, more reliable debts are paid off. At the same time, previously attracted deposits must be serviced, which becomes a serious burden in the context of declining margins and low operating efficiency, the expert noted. According to him, low rates will force banks to fight to the death for efficiency: either reduce transaction costs or leave the market …

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

The decrease in the margin will continue, so small and medium-sized credit institutions with low efficiency will leave the market, added Dmitry Peshnev-Podolsky. The rest will be forced to look for new ways to earn money and reduce costs, he believes.

Digitalization and typification of contracts will reduce the staff of lawyers, accountants, underwriters and office workers: in these conditions, cost efficiency and remote service come first , stressed Dmitry Peshnev-Podolsky. The importance of non-interest income, non-financial services and ecosystems will increase, he explained.