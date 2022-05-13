“Negative” was what the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM) about the tests recently carried out on the presumed cases of anger detected in two patients in the municipality of Tlalnepantla de BazMexico state.

This according to information from the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexicothe notification that warned of the presence of the bacterial diseaseusually transmitted by water and causing severe diarrhea and dehydration, was presented on April 27.

Both patients were treated at a private hospital. in Tlalnepantla and on May 1, local health personnel took samples from people who presented symptoms of cholera and sent them to the entity’s State Public Health Laboratory, giving a negative result.

Due to the negative result for cholera, which rarely, in severe cases, can cause convulsions or shock, the health authority in the Mexican territory could not confirm the diagnosis in both people.

“Since the tests issued by the private laboratory were not validated by the state health authority or the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), in addition to the fact that the affected people (two adults aged 41 and 54), are recovered from the diarrhea they presented”.

In the municipality of Tenango del Valle there was a record of a case of non-toxigenic strain (a moderate picture), on April 22, of a 34-year-old person, for which the ISEM, through the Epidemiology Subdirectorate, established a sanitary fence.

In addition to applying the federal guidelines for monitoring and treating detected cases. Dismissing both cases, it is highlighted that constant communication remains with the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM), as well as with the independent water committees of the various communities of the 125 municipalities of Edomex.

This is to correctly carry out the chlorination of water that is distributed to the thousands of homes in the entity. Also, it has the support of the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Mexico (Coprisem), in order to intensify surveillance in establishments where food is prepared and sold to the public so that they comply with hygiene measures. corresponding.